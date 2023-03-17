|Carolina
First Period_1, Toronto, Aston-Reese 6 (Gustafsson, Jarnkrok), 2:54. 2, Toronto, Marner 25 (Tavares, Bunting), 12:30. 3, Carolina, Skjei 14 (Pesce, Martinook), 14:37. 4, Toronto, Matthews 32 (Tavares, Rielly), 17:38 (pp). Penalties_Staal, CAR (Boarding), 16:57; Jarnkrok, TOR (Interference), 19:57.
Second Period_5, Carolina, Necas 26 (Teravainen, Kotkaniemi), 10:45. 6, Toronto, Aston-Reese 7 (Lafferty), 14:59. Penalties_None.
Third Period_7, Toronto, Rielly 4 (Brodie, Jarnkrok), 8:56. Penalties_Aston-Reese, TOR (Tripping), 10:14; Bunting, TOR (Holding), 13:03.
Shots on Goal_Carolina 11-10-11_32. Toronto 11-5-8_24.
Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 3; Toronto 1 of 1.
Goalies_Carolina, Kochetkov 11-6-5 (24 shots-19 saves). Toronto, Samsonov 24-8-3 (32-30).
A_18,607 (18,819). T_2:25.
Referees_Brian Pochmara, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Derek Nansen, Mark Shewchyk.
