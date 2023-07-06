TorontoChicago
Springer rf5110Benintendi lf4120
Bichette dh5140Anderson ss4111
Guerrero Jr. 1b5022Robert Jr. cf4010
Chapman 3b4121Jiménez dh4112
Varsho cf-lf4000Vaughn 1b4000
Merrifield lf-2b4222Burger 3b4010
Jansen c4020Remillard 2b3010
Biggio 2b4020Grandal ph1000
Kiermaier cf0000Colás rf3000
Espinal ss4010Zavala c3120

Toronto0101111005
Chicago0030100004

DP_Toronto 1, Chicago 3. LOB_Toronto 7, Chicago 3. 2B_Chapman (28), Benintendi (23), Zavala (3). HR_Merrifield 2 (4), Chapman (12), Jiménez (12).

IPHRERBBSO
Toronto
Kikuchi584404
Jackson W,1-011-300000
Mayza H,1111-300003
Pearson S,1-211-310000
Chicago
Scholtens4113301
Shaw211100
Padilla L,0-1121101
Lambert220003

Scholtens pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

WP_Pearson.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Randy Rosenberg.

T_2:33. A_20,258 (40,241).

