|Toronto
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|39
|5
|16
|5
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|3
|Springer rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Bichette dh
|5
|1
|4
|0
|Anderson ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|Robert Jr. cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Jiménez dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Varsho cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Vaughn 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Merrifield lf-2b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Burger 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Jansen c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Remillard 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Biggio 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Grandal ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kiermaier cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colás rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Espinal ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Zavala c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Toronto
|010
|111
|100
|—
|5
|Chicago
|003
|010
|000
|—
|4
DP_Toronto 1, Chicago 3. LOB_Toronto 7, Chicago 3. 2B_Chapman (28), Benintendi (23), Zavala (3). HR_Merrifield 2 (4), Chapman (12), Jiménez (12).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Kikuchi
|5
|8
|4
|4
|0
|4
|Jackson W,1-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mayza H,11
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Pearson S,1-2
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|Scholtens
|4
|11
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Shaw
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Padilla L,0-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Lambert
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
Scholtens pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.
WP_Pearson.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Randy Rosenberg.
T_2:33. A_20,258 (40,241).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.