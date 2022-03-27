|Florida
|1
|1
|0
|—
|2
|Toronto
|1
|2
|2
|—
|5
First Period_1, Toronto, Rielly 7 (Brodie, Matthews), 0:49. 2, Florida, Montour 8 (Bennett, Huberdeau), 10:11.
Second Period_3, Florida, Lomberg 6 (Luostarinen), 1:27. 4, Toronto, Tavares 21 (Rielly, Marner), 5:10 (pp). 5, Toronto, Tavares 22 (Marner, Rielly), 11:12 (pp).
Third Period_6, Toronto, Mikheyev 14 (Holl, Marner), 9:12. 7, Toronto, Matthews 48, 19:59.
Shots on Goal_Florida 11-9-12_32. Toronto 7-13-3_23.
Power-play opportunities_Florida 0 of 3; Toronto 2 of 2.
Goalies_Florida, Knight 13-7-3 (22 shots-18 saves). Toronto, Mrazek 11-6-0 (32-30).
A_0 (18,819). T_2:33.
Referees_Kyle Rehman, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Andrew Smith.
