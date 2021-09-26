TorontoMinnesota
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals36595Totals33282
Springer dh4131Arraez 3b5010
Semien 2b5000Buxton cf3111
Guerrero Jr. 1b4000Polanco 2b4010
Bichette ss4120Donaldson dh4000
Hernández rf-lf4011Kepler rf4020
Dickerson lf3110Garver c2110
Dyson cf1000Sanó 1b3010
Espinal 3b3110Gordon ss4000
Jansen c4113Cave lf2011
Grichuk cf-rf4000Rooker ph-lf2000

Toronto0300100105
Minnesota0100100002

DP_Toronto 2, Minnesota 0. LOB_Toronto 6, Minnesota 8. 2B_Bichette (26), Hernández (29), Sanó (23), Garver (15). HR_Jansen (9), Springer (19), Buxton (16).

IPHRERBBSO
Toronto
Manoah W,8-252-362228
Mayza H,19100003
Cimber H,7120001
Romano S,21-2211-300003
Minnesota
Jax L,3-5564402
Vincent200021
Garza Jr.121100
Thielbar110001

Mayza pitched to 2 batters in the 7th, Cimber pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Manoah 2 (Sanó,Garver).

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Scott Barry; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:27. A_20,676 (38,544).

