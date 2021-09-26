|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|5
|2
|4
|Springer dh
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.242
|Semien 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.315
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Hernández rf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.302
|Dickerson lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Dyson cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Espinal 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.291
|Jansen c
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.218
|Grichuk cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|8
|2
|2
|15
|Arraez 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.282
|Buxton cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.290
|Polanco 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Donaldson dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Garver c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|Sanó 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Gordon ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.251
|Cave lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.185
|a-Rooker ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.201
|Toronto
|030
|010
|010_5
|9
|0
|Minnesota
|010
|010
|000_2
|8
|0
a-struck out for Cave in the 7th.
LOB_Toronto 6, Minnesota 8. 2B_Bichette (26), Hernández (29), Sanó (23), Garver (15). HR_Jansen (9), off Jax; Springer (19), off Jax; Buxton (16), off Manoah. RBIs_Jansen 3 (23), Springer (40), Hernández (112), Cave (13), Buxton (28).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Semien, Espinal); Minnesota 6 (Kepler 2, Arraez, Gordon 2, Sanó 2). RISP_Toronto 2 for 6; Minnesota 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_Dyson, Polanco. GIDP_Donaldson, Arraez.
DP_Toronto 2 (Espinal, Semien, Guerrero Jr.; Bichette, Semien, Guerrero Jr.).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manoah, W, 8-2
|5
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|2
|8
|102
|3.35
|Mayza, H, 19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|3.10
|Cimber, H, 7
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|1.32
|Romano, S, 21-22
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|2.24
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Jax, L, 3-5
|5
|6
|4
|4
|0
|2
|83
|6.78
|Vincent
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|33
|0.96
|Garza Jr.
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|18
|2.76
|Thielbar
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.41
Inherited runners-scored_Mayza 2-0, Romano 2-0. HBP_Manoah 2 (Sanó,Garver).
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Scott Barry; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_3:27. A_20,676 (38,544).