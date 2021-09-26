TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3659524
Springer dh413111.242
Semien 2b500002.268
Guerrero Jr. 1b400000.315
Bichette ss412000.291
Hernández rf-lf401100.302
Dickerson lf311001.283
Dyson cf100000.207
Espinal 3b311010.291
Jansen c411300.218
Grichuk cf-rf400000.245

MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33282215
Arraez 3b501002.282
Buxton cf311112.290
Polanco 2b401001.271
Donaldson dh400002.245
Kepler rf402001.214
Garver c211011.260
Sanó 1b301001.219
Gordon ss400003.251
Cave lf201100.185
a-Rooker ph-lf200002.201

Toronto030010010_590
Minnesota010010000_280

a-struck out for Cave in the 7th.

LOB_Toronto 6, Minnesota 8. 2B_Bichette (26), Hernández (29), Sanó (23), Garver (15). HR_Jansen (9), off Jax; Springer (19), off Jax; Buxton (16), off Manoah. RBIs_Jansen 3 (23), Springer (40), Hernández (112), Cave (13), Buxton (28).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Semien, Espinal); Minnesota 6 (Kepler 2, Arraez, Gordon 2, Sanó 2). RISP_Toronto 2 for 6; Minnesota 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Dyson, Polanco. GIDP_Donaldson, Arraez.

DP_Toronto 2 (Espinal, Semien, Guerrero Jr.; Bichette, Semien, Guerrero Jr.).

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Manoah, W, 8-252-3622281023.35
Mayza, H, 19100003133.10
Cimber, H, 7120001181.32
Romano, S, 21-2211-300003132.24
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Jax, L, 3-5564402836.78
Vincent200021330.96
Garza Jr.121100182.76
Thielbar110001173.41

Inherited runners-scored_Mayza 2-0, Romano 2-0. HBP_Manoah 2 (Sanó,Garver).

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Scott Barry; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:27. A_20,676 (38,544).

