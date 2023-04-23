TorontoNew York
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34565Totals33161
Springer rf5000Volpe ss4000
Bichette ss4100Judge rf4000
Guerrero Jr. 1b4112Rizzo dh4111
Varsho lf4111Torres 2b4010
Chapman 3b4120LeMahieu 1b4030
Kirk dh3000Cabrera lf4000
Merrifield 2b3110Peraza 3b3000
Jansen c4012Higashioka c3000
Kiermaier cf3000Kiner-Falefa cf3010

Toronto0000031015
New York0000000011

E_Volpe (1). LOB_Toronto 5, New York 5. 2B_Chapman (10), Merrifield (5), Jansen (1), LeMahieu (6). HR_Guerrero Jr. (5), Varsho (2), Rizzo (5). SB_Kiner-Falefa (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Toronto
Gausman W,2-27300011
Swanson100001
Cimber131100
New York
Schmidt L,0-252-333018
King11-321101
Hamilton211122

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:23. A_39,293 (47,309).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

