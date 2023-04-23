|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|5
|6
|5
|3
|11
|Springer rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.198
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.330
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.341
|Varsho lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.224
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.367
|Kirk dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.245
|Merrifield 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.310
|Jansen c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.150
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.295
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|0
|12
|Volpe ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.188
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Rizzo dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.316
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|LeMahieu 1b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Cabrera lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Peraza 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.167
|Kiner-Falefa cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Toronto
|000
|003
|101_5
|6
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|001_1
|6
|1
E_Volpe (1). LOB_Toronto 5, New York 5. 2B_Chapman (10), Merrifield (5), Jansen (1), LeMahieu (6). HR_Guerrero Jr. (5), off Schmidt; Varsho (2), off Schmidt; Rizzo (5), off Cimber. RBIs_Guerrero Jr. 2 (13), Varsho (5), Jansen 2 (8), Rizzo (11). SB_Kiner-Falefa (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Springer 2, Jansen); New York 3 (Volpe, Higashioka, Cabrera). RISP_Toronto 1 for 8; New York 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Kiermaier, Merrifield.
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman, W, 2-2
|7
|3
|0
|0
|0
|11
|103
|2.84
|Swanson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.74
|Cimber
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|20
|4.50
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Schmidt, L, 0-2
|5
|2-3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|8
|76
|6.30
|King
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|2.03
|Hamilton
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|46
|2.13
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_2:23. A_39,293 (47,309).
