TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34565311
Springer rf500002.198
Bichette ss410002.330
Guerrero Jr. 1b411200.341
Varsho lf411102.224
Chapman 3b412002.367
Kirk dh300011.245
Merrifield 2b311011.310
Jansen c401200.150
Kiermaier cf300011.295

New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33161012
Volpe ss400003.188
Judge rf400001.244
Rizzo dh411102.316
Torres 2b401001.254
LeMahieu 1b403000.281
Cabrera lf400001.224
Peraza 3b300001.200
Higashioka c300003.167
Kiner-Falefa cf301000.176

Toronto000003101_560
New York000000001_161

E_Volpe (1). LOB_Toronto 5, New York 5. 2B_Chapman (10), Merrifield (5), Jansen (1), LeMahieu (6). HR_Guerrero Jr. (5), off Schmidt; Varsho (2), off Schmidt; Rizzo (5), off Cimber. RBIs_Guerrero Jr. 2 (13), Varsho (5), Jansen 2 (8), Rizzo (11). SB_Kiner-Falefa (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Springer 2, Jansen); New York 3 (Volpe, Higashioka, Cabrera). RISP_Toronto 1 for 8; New York 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Kiermaier, Merrifield.

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gausman, W, 2-273000111032.84
Swanson100001111.74
Cimber131100204.50
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Schmidt, L, 0-252-333018766.30
King11-321101162.03
Hamilton211122462.13

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:23. A_39,293 (47,309).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you