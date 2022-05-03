|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Toronto
|1
|3
|1
|—
|5
First Period_1, Toronto, Muzzin 1 (Kase, Mikheyev), 18:19. Penalties_Brodie, TOR (Hooking), 2:13; Toronto bench, served by Simmonds (Boarding), 6:59; Clifford, TOR (Misconduct), 6:59; Kucherov, TB (Cross Checking), 11:59; Sergachev, TB (Holding), 16:03.
Second Period_2, Toronto, Matthews 1 (Marner, Tavares), 6:18 (pp). 3, Toronto, Kampf 1 (Marner), 9:27 (sh). 4, Toronto, Marner 1 (Matthews, Rielly), 16:39. Penalties_Mikheyev, TOR (Tripping), 3:20; Sergachev, TB (Cross Checking), 5:11; Rutta, TB (Cross Checking), 6:07; Mikheyev, TOR (Holding), 8:16; Lyubushkin, TOR (Interference), 10:46; Engvall, TOR (Roughing), 19:33; Hagel, TB (Roughing), 19:33.
Third Period_5, Toronto, Matthews 2 (Rielly, Kase), 8:16. Penalties_Tampa Bay bench, served by Colton (Roughing), 10:09; Perry, TB (Misconduct), 10:09; Tampa Bay bench, served by Colton (Roughing), 10:09; Rielly, TOR (Fighting), 10:09; Simmonds, TOR (Misconduct), 10:09; Lyubushkin, TOR (Misconduct), 10:09; Lyubushkin, TOR (Roughing), 10:09; Perry, TB (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 10:09; Rutta, TB (Misconduct), 10:09; Rielly, TOR (Misconduct), 10:09; Rutta, TB (Fighting), 10:09; Maroon, TB (Misconduct), 10:09.
Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 5-11-8_24. Toronto 8-11-13_32.
Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 5; Toronto 1 of 6.
Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 0-1-0 (31 shots-26 saves). Toronto, Campbell 1-0-0 (24-24).
A_19,338 (18,819). T_2:40.
Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Dan O'Rourke, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Scott Cherrey, Libor Suchanek.
