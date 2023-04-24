|Toronto
|0
|1
|3
|1
|—
|5
|Tampa Bay
|2
|2
|0
|0
|—
|4
First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Killorn 1 (Hedman, Kucherov), 9:57 (pp). 2, Tampa Bay, Sergachev 1 (Kucherov, Point), 18:27.
Second Period_3, Toronto, Acciari 2 (Holl, O'Reilly), 4:51. 4, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 1 (Perbix, Hedman), 11:31. 5, Tampa Bay, Killorn 2 (Sergachev, Hagel), 18:49.
Third Period_6, Toronto, Matthews 2 (Nylander, Marner), 9:44. 7, Toronto, Matthews 3 (Giordano, Nylander), 12:29 (pp). 8, Toronto, Rielly 2 (O'Reilly, Marner), 16:04.
Overtime_9, Toronto, Kerfoot 1 (Nylander, Giordano), 4:14 (pp).
Shots on Goal_Toronto 5-14-12-6_37. Tampa Bay 12-7-11-1_31.
Power-play opportunities_Toronto 2 of 4; Tampa Bay 1 of 3.
Goalies_Toronto, Samsonov 3-1-0 (31 shots-27 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 1-2-1 (37-32).
A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:57.
Referees_Chris Rooney, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Brandon Gawryletz.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.