First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Killorn 1 (Hedman, Kucherov), 9:57 (pp). 2, Tampa Bay, Sergachev 1 (Kucherov, Point), 18:27. Penalties_Cirelli, TB (Cross Checking), 6:58; Rielly, TOR (Interference on breakaway (Penalty Shot)), 7:45; Nylander, TOR (Tripping), 9:24.
Second Period_3, Toronto, Acciari 2 (Holl, O'Reilly), 4:51. 4, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 1 (Perbix, Hedman), 11:31. 5, Tampa Bay, Killorn 2 (Sergachev, Hagel), 18:49. Penalties_Hedman, TB (Roughing), 8:39; Tavares, TOR (High Sticking), 13:29; Sergachev, TB (Roughing), 19:17; Brodie, TOR (Roughing), 19:17; McCabe, TOR (Cross Checking), 20:00.
Third Period_6, Toronto, Matthews 2 (Nylander, Marner), 9:44. 7, Toronto, Matthews 3 (Giordano, Nylander), 12:29 (pp). 8, Toronto, Rielly 2 (O'Reilly, Marner), 16:04. Penalties_Bogosian, TB (Hooking), 11:16.
Overtime_9, Toronto, Kerfoot 1 (Nylander, Giordano), 4:14 (pp). Penalties_Sergachev, TB (Tripping), 2:28.
Shots on Goal_Toronto 5-14-12-6_37. Tampa Bay 12-7-11-1_31.
Power-play opportunities_Toronto 2 of 4; Tampa Bay 1 of 3.
Goalies_Toronto, Samsonov 3-1-0 (31 shots-27 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 1-2-1 (37-32).
A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:57.
Referees_Chris Rooney, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Brandon Gawryletz.
