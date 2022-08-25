TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals41613679
Springer dh301130.276
Guerrero Jr. 1b512211.284
Gurriel Jr. lf601000.295
T.Hernández rf411012.261
Bichette ss402212.261
Chapman 3b502002.235
Tapia cf400002.267
Bradley Jr. cf000000.210
c-Kirk ph000010.302
2-Merrifield pr-cf000000.241
Espinal 2b311000.270
b-Biggio ph-2b210000.219
Jansen c523100.213

BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals425155214
Pham lf511003.263
Plawecki c100000.193
Devers 3b502101.300
Martinez dh502000.276
3-Verdugo pr-dh000000.280
Bogaerts ss412010.300
Arroyo 2b412011.289
Refsnyder rf311002.309
a-Cordero ph-rf-lf200002.223
McGuire c403101.266
1-K.Hernández pr-cf100000.209
Dalbec 1b411201.205
Duran cf-rf401103.223

Toronto2002010001_6131
Boston0211010000_5151

a-struck out for Refsnyder in the 7th. b-grounded out for Espinal in the 8th. c-walked for Bradley Jr. in the 9th.

1-ran for McGuire in the 8th. 2-ran for Kirk in the 9th. 3-ran for Martinez in the 9th.

E_Bichette (15), Crawford (3). LOB_Toronto 13, Boston 12. 2B_Bichette (30), Chapman (20), Devers (33), Duran (14), Bogaerts (32). 3B_McGuire (1). HR_Jansen (10), off Strahm. RBIs_Bichette 2 (66), Guerrero Jr. 2 (78), Jansen (26), Springer (56), McGuire (14), Dalbec 2 (34), Devers (65), Duran (16). SB_Arroyo 2 (5), Dalbec (3), Bichette (8). SF_Dalbec.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 8 (Chapman, Gurriel Jr. 3, Bichette 2, Tapia, Biggio); Boston 8 (Arroyo, Cordero 2, Pham 2, Plawecki, Duran, Devers). RISP_Toronto 2 for 12; Boston 3 for 20.

Runners moved up_Guerrero Jr., Jansen. GIDP_Gurriel Jr., Tapia, K.Hernández, Martinez.

DP_Toronto 2 (Bichette, Espinal, Guerrero Jr.; Chapman, Guerrero Jr.); Boston 2 (Arroyo, Bogaerts, Dalbec; Devers, Dalbec).

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gausman594406883.15
Richards, BS, 0-1111003304.81
Bass120011180.90
Cimber2-310002163.17
Mayza1-30000022.83
Romano, W, 5-3220012282.25
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Crawford42-3104425855.30
Strahm2-311111173.60
Familia12-300023281.80
Sawamura110010253.26
Barnes110010145.81
Schreiber, L, 3-3101000212.29

Inherited runners-scored_Mayza 2-0, Strahm 1-0, Familia 1-0. IBB_off Romano (Arroyo). HBP_Cimber (Duran). WP_Richards, Crawford.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_4:22. A_30,527 (37,755).

