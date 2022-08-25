|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|6
|13
|6
|7
|9
|Springer dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|.276
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.284
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|T.Hernández rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.261
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|.261
|Chapman 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Tapia cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Bradley Jr. cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|c-Kirk ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.302
|2-Merrifield pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Espinal 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|b-Biggio ph-2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Jansen c
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.213
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|42
|5
|15
|5
|2
|14
|Pham lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.263
|Plawecki c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.193
|Devers 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.300
|Martinez dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|3-Verdugo pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|Arroyo 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.289
|Refsnyder rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.309
|a-Cordero ph-rf-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.223
|McGuire c
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.266
|1-K.Hernández pr-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.205
|Duran cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.223
|Toronto
|200
|201
|000
|1_6
|13
|1
|Boston
|021
|101
|000
|0_5
|15
|1
a-struck out for Refsnyder in the 7th. b-grounded out for Espinal in the 8th. c-walked for Bradley Jr. in the 9th.
1-ran for McGuire in the 8th. 2-ran for Kirk in the 9th. 3-ran for Martinez in the 9th.
E_Bichette (15), Crawford (3). LOB_Toronto 13, Boston 12. 2B_Bichette (30), Chapman (20), Devers (33), Duran (14), Bogaerts (32). 3B_McGuire (1). HR_Jansen (10), off Strahm. RBIs_Bichette 2 (66), Guerrero Jr. 2 (78), Jansen (26), Springer (56), McGuire (14), Dalbec 2 (34), Devers (65), Duran (16). SB_Arroyo 2 (5), Dalbec (3), Bichette (8). SF_Dalbec.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 8 (Chapman, Gurriel Jr. 3, Bichette 2, Tapia, Biggio); Boston 8 (Arroyo, Cordero 2, Pham 2, Plawecki, Duran, Devers). RISP_Toronto 2 for 12; Boston 3 for 20.
Runners moved up_Guerrero Jr., Jansen. GIDP_Gurriel Jr., Tapia, K.Hernández, Martinez.
DP_Toronto 2 (Bichette, Espinal, Guerrero Jr.; Chapman, Guerrero Jr.); Boston 2 (Arroyo, Bogaerts, Dalbec; Devers, Dalbec).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman
|5
|9
|4
|4
|0
|6
|88
|3.15
|Richards, BS, 0-1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|30
|4.81
|Bass
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|0.90
|Cimber
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.17
|Mayza
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2.83
|Romano, W, 5-3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|28
|2.25
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Crawford
|4
|2-3
|10
|4
|4
|2
|5
|85
|5.30
|Strahm
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|17
|3.60
|Familia
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|28
|1.80
|Sawamura
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|25
|3.26
|Barnes
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|5.81
|Schreiber, L, 3-3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|21
|2.29
Inherited runners-scored_Mayza 2-0, Strahm 1-0, Familia 1-0. IBB_off Romano (Arroyo). HBP_Cimber (Duran). WP_Richards, Crawford.
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_4:22. A_30,527 (37,755).
