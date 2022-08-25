|Toronto
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|41
|6
|13
|6
|Totals
|42
|5
|15
|5
|Springer dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Pham lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Plawecki c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|6
|0
|1
|0
|Devers 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|T.Hernández rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Martinez dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Verdugo pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chapman 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Tapia cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Arroyo 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Bradley Jr. cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Refsnyder rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Kirk ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cordero ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Merrifield pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McGuire c
|4
|0
|3
|1
|Espinal 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|K.Hrnández pr-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Biggio ph-2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Jansen c
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Duran cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Toronto
|200
|201
|000
|—
|6
|Boston
|021
|101
|000
|—
|5
E_Bichette (15), Crawford (3). DP_Toronto 2, Boston 2. LOB_Toronto 13, Boston 12. 2B_Bichette (30), Chapman (20), Devers (33), Duran (14), Bogaerts (32). 3B_McGuire (1). HR_Jansen (10). SB_Arroyo 2 (5), Dalbec (3), Bichette (8). SF_Dalbec (4).
|5
|9
|4
|4
|0
|6
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|10
|4
|4
|2
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Cimber (Duran). WP_Richards, Crawford.
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_4:22. A_30,527 (37,755).
