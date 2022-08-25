TorontoBoston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals416136Totals425155
Springer dh3011Pham lf5110
Guerrero Jr. 1b5122Plawecki c1000
Gurriel Jr. lf6010Devers 3b5021
T.Hernández rf4110Martinez dh5020
Bichette ss4022Verdugo pr-dh0000
Chapman 3b5020Bogaerts ss4120
Tapia cf4000Arroyo 2b4120
Bradley Jr. cf0000Refsnyder rf3110
Kirk ph0000Cordero ph-rf2000
Merrifield pr-cf0000McGuire c4031
Espinal 2b3110K.Hrnández pr-cf1000
Biggio ph-2b2100Dalbec 1b4112
Jansen c5231Duran cf-rf4011

Toronto20020100016
Boston02110100005

E_Bichette (15), Crawford (3). DP_Toronto 2, Boston 2. LOB_Toronto 13, Boston 12. 2B_Bichette (30), Chapman (20), Devers (33), Duran (14), Bogaerts (32). 3B_McGuire (1). HR_Jansen (10). SB_Arroyo 2 (5), Dalbec (3), Bichette (8). SF_Dalbec (4).

IPHRERBBSO
Toronto
Gausman594406
Richards BS,0-1111003
Bass120011
Cimber2-310002
Mayza1-300000
Romano W,5-3220012
Boston
Crawford42-3104425
Strahm2-311111
Familia12-300023
Sawamura110010
Barnes110010
Schreiber L,3-3101000

HBP_Cimber (Duran). WP_Richards, Crawford.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_4:22. A_30,527 (37,755).

