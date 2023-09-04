|Toronto
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|6
|8
|5
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|5
|Springer rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Kemp lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Biggio 3b-2b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Gelof 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Noda 1b-rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Horwitz 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Rooker dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Merrifield 2b-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ruiz pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kirk c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Brown rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Varsho lf-cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Díaz ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Clement ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Diaz 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Schneider ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Langeliers c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|McCoy ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Butler cf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Allen ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Espinal ph-3b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Soderstrom ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|000
|030
|000
|—
|6
|Oakland
|000
|011
|100
|—
|5
DP_Toronto 1, Oakland 2. LOB_Toronto 8, Oakland 4. 2B_Springer (22), Espinal (10), Horwitz (1). HR_Butler 2 (4), Noda (14), Diaz (10). SB_Gelof (10), Ruiz 2 (56). S_Kemp (7).
|6
|4
|2
|2
|1
|7
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
HBP_Medina (Horwitz).
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_3:00. A_9,062 (46,847).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.