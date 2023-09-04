TorontoOakland
Totals36685Totals35585
Springer rf4111Kemp lf2000
Biggio 3b-2b5122Gelof 2b5020
Guerrero Jr. dh3020Noda 1b-rf4111
Horwitz 1b4011Rooker dh4010
Merrifield 2b-lf4000Ruiz pr-dh0000
Kirk c4100Brown rf3000
Varsho lf-cf4100Díaz ph-1b1000
Clement ss3010Diaz 3b4111
Schneider ph1000Langeliers c4100
McCoy ss0100Butler cf4223
Kiermaier cf3000Allen ss3010
Espinal ph-3b1111Soderstrom ph1000

Toronto00003000036
Oakland00001110025

DP_Toronto 1, Oakland 2. LOB_Toronto 8, Oakland 4. 2B_Springer (22), Espinal (10), Horwitz (1). HR_Butler 2 (4), Noda (14), Diaz (10). SB_Gelof (10), Ruiz 2 (56). S_Kemp (7).

IPHRERBBSO
Toronto
Berríos642217
García BS,3-7111101
Jackson2-310000
Cabrera2-310001
Romano W,5-512-312112
Oakland
Medina42-333333
Newcomb21-310002
Erceg210012
F.Pérez L,1-21-323200
Patton2-310020

HBP_Medina (Horwitz).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_3:00. A_9,062 (46,847).

