|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|6
|8
|5
|6
|7
|Springer rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.260
|Biggio 3b-2b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.220
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.268
|Horwitz 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.353
|Merrifield 2b-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.288
|Kirk c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|Varsho lf-cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.220
|Clement ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.441
|a-Schneider ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.390
|McCoy ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|c-Espinal ph-3b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.240
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|5
|2
|11
|Kemp lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.218
|Gelof 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Noda 1b-rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.240
|Rooker dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.242
|1-Ruiz pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Brown rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|b-Díaz ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Diaz 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.241
|Langeliers c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.204
|Butler cf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.246
|Allen ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|d-Soderstrom ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.157
|Toronto
|000
|030
|000
|3_6
|8
|0
|Oakland
|000
|011
|100
|2_5
|8
|0
a-struck out for Clement in the 9th. b-struck out for Brown in the 9th. c-doubled for Kiermaier in the 10th. d-struck out for Allen in the 10th.
1-ran for Rooker in the 9th.
LOB_Toronto 8, Oakland 4. 2B_Springer (22), Espinal (10), Horwitz (1). HR_Butler (3), off Berríos; Noda (14), off Berríos; Diaz (10), off García; Butler (4), off Romano. RBIs_Springer (56), Biggio 2 (28), Espinal (24), Horwitz (4), Butler 3 (9), Noda (46), Diaz (24). SB_Gelof (10), Ruiz 2 (56). S_Kemp.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Varsho 2, Merrifield); Oakland 3 (Langeliers, Brown, Noda). RISP_Toronto 6 for 13; Oakland 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Kiermaier, Gelof. GIDP_Kiermaier, Merrifield, Gelof.
DP_Toronto 1 (McCoy, Biggio, Horwitz); Oakland 2 (Diaz, Noda; Allen, Noda).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berríos
|6
|4
|2
|2
|1
|7
|84
|3.68
|García, BS, 3-7
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|4.11
|Jackson
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.45
|Cabrera
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.49
|Romano, W, 5-5
|1
|2-3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|23
|2.54
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Medina
|4
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|70
|5.46
|Newcomb
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|1.12
|Erceg
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|30
|5.56
|F.Pérez, L, 1-2
|1-3
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|15
|6.75
|Patton
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|12
|5.56
Inherited runners-scored_Cabrera 1-0, Romano 1-0, Newcomb 1-1, Patton 1-1. IBB_off Patton (Merrifield). HBP_Medina (Horwitz).
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_3:00. A_9,062 (46,847).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.