TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3668567
Springer rf411111.260
Biggio 3b-2b512200.220
Guerrero Jr. dh302020.268
Horwitz 1b401101.353
Merrifield 2b-lf400011.288
Kirk c410011.252
Varsho lf-cf410011.220
Clement ss301000.441
a-Schneider ph100001.390
McCoy ss010000.000
Kiermaier cf300001.268
c-Espinal ph-3b111100.240

OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals35585211
Kemp lf200020.218
Gelof 2b502000.270
Noda 1b-rf411101.240
Rooker dh401003.242
1-Ruiz pr-dh000000.248
Brown rf300000.211
b-Díaz ph-1b100001.225
Diaz 3b411102.241
Langeliers c410002.204
Butler cf422301.246
Allen ss301000.210
d-Soderstrom ph100001.157

Toronto0000300003_680
Oakland0000111002_580

a-struck out for Clement in the 9th. b-struck out for Brown in the 9th. c-doubled for Kiermaier in the 10th. d-struck out for Allen in the 10th.

1-ran for Rooker in the 9th.

LOB_Toronto 8, Oakland 4. 2B_Springer (22), Espinal (10), Horwitz (1). HR_Butler (3), off Berríos; Noda (14), off Berríos; Diaz (10), off García; Butler (4), off Romano. RBIs_Springer (56), Biggio 2 (28), Espinal (24), Horwitz (4), Butler 3 (9), Noda (46), Diaz (24). SB_Gelof (10), Ruiz 2 (56). S_Kemp.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Varsho 2, Merrifield); Oakland 3 (Langeliers, Brown, Noda). RISP_Toronto 6 for 13; Oakland 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Kiermaier, Gelof. GIDP_Kiermaier, Merrifield, Gelof.

DP_Toronto 1 (McCoy, Biggio, Horwitz); Oakland 2 (Diaz, Noda; Allen, Noda).

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Berríos642217843.68
García, BS, 3-7111101144.11
Jackson2-31000042.45
Cabrera2-310001150.49
Romano, W, 5-512-312112232.54
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Medina42-333333705.46
Newcomb21-310002371.12
Erceg210012305.56
F.Pérez, L, 1-21-323200156.75
Patton2-310020125.56

Inherited runners-scored_Cabrera 1-0, Romano 1-0, Newcomb 1-1, Patton 1-1. IBB_off Patton (Merrifield). HBP_Medina (Horwitz).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_3:00. A_9,062 (46,847).

