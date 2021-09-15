Tampa BayToronto
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33363Totals30676
Arozarena lf4000Springer dh4110
Margot rf4010Semien 2b3210
Cruz dh4000Guerrero Jr. 1b3220
Díaz 3b4010Bichette ss3125
Lowe 2b4010Hernández rf-lf4011
Zunino c4111Kirk c4000
Luplow 1b3000Gurriel Jr. lf3000
Walls ss3110Dyson cf0000
Phillips cf3112Grichuk cf-rf3000
Lamb 3b3000

Tampa Bay0000100203
Toronto30102000x6

LOB_Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 3. 2B_Díaz (19), Margot (16), Guerrero Jr. 2 (23). HR_Zunino (30), Phillips (12), Bichette (25). SB_Margot (13). SF_Bichette (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Tampa Bay
Wacha L,3-5676625
Conley100002
Anderson100001
Toronto
Ray W,12-57411013
Soria122201
Romano S,18-19100001

WP_Wacha, Soria.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:29. A_12,153 (53,506).

