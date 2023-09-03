TorontoColorado
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals367127Totals34595
Springer rf4010Blackmon dh5010
Biggio 3b2100Tovar ss5110
Espinal ph-3b2010McMahon 3b5111
McCoy pr-ss0100Jones lf4011
Guerrero Jr. dh3222Rodgers 2b3110
Schneider 2b4111Montero 1b3210
Kiermaier cf0000Goodman rf3023
Horwitz 1b4232Bouchard rf0000
Merrifield lf-2b5011B.Doyle cf3000
Clement ss-3b5031Wynns c2010
Varsho cf-lf4000Díaz ph-c1000
Heineman c2000
Kirk ph-c1000

Toronto0011300027
Colorado0021200005

E_Jones (4), Justice (1). DP_Toronto 1, Colorado 2. LOB_Toronto 10, Colorado 8. 2B_Schneider (6), McMahon (28), Montero (10), Goodman 2 (3), Rodgers (5). HR_Guerrero Jr. (21), Horwitz (1). SB_Jones 2 (11), Goodman (1). S_B.Doyle (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Toronto
Gausman463335
Richards11-312223
Mayza110002
Hicks2-310001
Green W,1-0100000
Romano S,32-35100000
Colorado
Anderson442223
T.Doyle133310
Justice110012
Koch110010
Kinley100011
Lawrence L,4-72-332211
Hollowell1-300000

Mayza pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

HBP_Anderson (Guerrero Jr.). WP_T.Doyle.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:13. A_32,283 (50,144).

