|Toronto
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|7
|12
|7
|Totals
|34
|5
|9
|5
|Springer rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Blackmon dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Biggio 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Tovar ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Espinal ph-3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|McMahon 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|McCoy pr-ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Jones lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Rodgers 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Schneider 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Montero 1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Kiermaier cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Goodman rf
|3
|0
|2
|3
|Horwitz 1b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|Bouchard rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Merrifield lf-2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|B.Doyle cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Clement ss-3b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|Wynns c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Varsho cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Heineman c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kirk ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|001
|130
|002
|—
|7
|Colorado
|002
|120
|000
|—
|5
E_Jones (4), Justice (1). DP_Toronto 1, Colorado 2. LOB_Toronto 10, Colorado 8. 2B_Schneider (6), McMahon (28), Montero (10), Goodman 2 (3), Rodgers (5). HR_Guerrero Jr. (21), Horwitz (1). SB_Jones 2 (11), Goodman (1). S_B.Doyle (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Gausman
|4
|6
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Richards
|1
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Mayza
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hicks
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Green W,1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Romano S,32-35
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|Anderson
|4
|4
|2
|2
|2
|3
|T.Doyle
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Justice
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Koch
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kinley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Lawrence L,4-7
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Hollowell
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Mayza pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
HBP_Anderson (Guerrero Jr.). WP_T.Doyle.
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:13. A_32,283 (50,144).
