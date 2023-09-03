TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals36712777
Springer rf401012.260
Biggio 3b210010.215
b-Espinal ph-3b201000.236
1-McCoy pr-ss010000.000
Guerrero Jr. dh322210.266
Schneider 2b411112.397
Kiermaier cf000000.271
Horwitz 1b423210.385
Merrifield lf-2b501101.290
Clement ss-3b503100.452
Varsho cf-lf400011.222
Heineman c200000.278
a-Kirk ph-c100011.256

ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34595511
Blackmon dh501001.290
Tovar ss511001.258
McMahon 3b511103.252
Jones lf401111.282
Rodgers 2b311012.202
Montero 1b321011.236
Goodman rf302310.381
Bouchard rf000000.000
B.Doyle cf300002.186
Wynns c201010.198
c-Díaz ph-c100000.266

Toronto001130002_7120
Colorado002120000_592

a-struck out for Heineman in the 6th. b-grounded out for Biggio in the 6th. c-flied out for Wynns in the 8th.

1-ran for Espinal in the 9th.

E_Jones (4), Justice (1). LOB_Toronto 10, Colorado 8. 2B_Schneider (6), McMahon (28), Montero (10), Goodman 2 (3), Rodgers (5). HR_Guerrero Jr. (21), off Anderson; Horwitz (1), off Anderson. RBIs_Guerrero Jr. 2 (82), Horwitz 2 (3), Schneider (17), Merrifield (61), Clement (7), McMahon (69), Jones (43), Goodman 3 (6). SB_Jones 2 (11), Goodman (1). CS_Springer (5). S_B.Doyle.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Horwitz, Varsho, Espinal); Colorado 6 (B.Doyle 3, Rodgers, Tovar, Goodman). RISP_Toronto 5 for 12; Colorado 3 for 12.

Runners moved up_Guerrero Jr., Montero. GIDP_Varsho, Merrifield, Blackmon.

DP_Toronto 1 (Schneider, Clement, Horwitz); Colorado 2 (Rodgers, Montero; Tovar, Rodgers, Montero).

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gausman463335673.39
Richards11-312223343.59
Mayza110002151.33
Hicks2-310001103.46
Green, W, 1-0100000721.60
Romano, S, 32-35100000122.44
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Anderson442223666.49
T.Doyle133310275.31
Justice110012259.00
Koch110010113.34
Kinley100011237.71
Lawrence, L, 4-72-332211274.18
Hollowell1-30000035.21

Inherited runners-scored_Hollowell 2-0. HBP_Anderson (Guerrero Jr.). WP_T.Doyle.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:13. A_32,283 (50,144).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you