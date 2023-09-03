|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|7
|12
|7
|7
|7
|Springer rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.260
|Biggio 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.215
|b-Espinal ph-3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|1-McCoy pr-ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.266
|Schneider 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.397
|Kiermaier cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Horwitz 1b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.385
|Merrifield lf-2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.290
|Clement ss-3b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.452
|Varsho cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|Heineman c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|a-Kirk ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.256
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|5
|9
|5
|5
|11
|Blackmon dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Tovar ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|McMahon 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.252
|Jones lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.282
|Rodgers 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.202
|Montero 1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.236
|Goodman rf
|3
|0
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.381
|Bouchard rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|B.Doyle cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.186
|Wynns c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.198
|c-Díaz ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Toronto
|001
|130
|002_7
|12
|0
|Colorado
|002
|120
|000_5
|9
|2
a-struck out for Heineman in the 6th. b-grounded out for Biggio in the 6th. c-flied out for Wynns in the 8th.
1-ran for Espinal in the 9th.
E_Jones (4), Justice (1). LOB_Toronto 10, Colorado 8. 2B_Schneider (6), McMahon (28), Montero (10), Goodman 2 (3), Rodgers (5). HR_Guerrero Jr. (21), off Anderson; Horwitz (1), off Anderson. RBIs_Guerrero Jr. 2 (82), Horwitz 2 (3), Schneider (17), Merrifield (61), Clement (7), McMahon (69), Jones (43), Goodman 3 (6). SB_Jones 2 (11), Goodman (1). CS_Springer (5). S_B.Doyle.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Horwitz, Varsho, Espinal); Colorado 6 (B.Doyle 3, Rodgers, Tovar, Goodman). RISP_Toronto 5 for 12; Colorado 3 for 12.
Runners moved up_Guerrero Jr., Montero. GIDP_Varsho, Merrifield, Blackmon.
DP_Toronto 1 (Schneider, Clement, Horwitz); Colorado 2 (Rodgers, Montero; Tovar, Rodgers, Montero).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman
|4
|6
|3
|3
|3
|5
|67
|3.39
|Richards
|1
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|3
|34
|3.59
|Mayza
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|1.33
|Hicks
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.46
|Green, W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|21.60
|Romano, S, 32-35
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.44
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson
|4
|4
|2
|2
|2
|3
|66
|6.49
|T.Doyle
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|27
|5.31
|Justice
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|25
|9.00
|Koch
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|3.34
|Kinley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|7.71
|Lawrence, L, 4-7
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|27
|4.18
|Hollowell
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5.21
Inherited runners-scored_Hollowell 2-0. HBP_Anderson (Guerrero Jr.). WP_T.Doyle.
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:13. A_32,283 (50,144).
