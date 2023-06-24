|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|2
|10
|Kemp 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Noda 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|.238
|Bleday lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.209
|Brown rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.186
|Díaz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Peterson 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.218
|Langeliers c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Wade ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.214
|Ruiz cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|7
|12
|7
|4
|6
|Springer rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Bichette ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.317
|Belt dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.264
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.282
|Chapman 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.268
|Merrifield lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Kiermaier cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Varsho cf-lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Jansen c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.213
|Espinal 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.221
|Oakland
|011
|001
|000_3
|8
|0
|Toronto
|212
|002
|00x_7
|12
|1
E_Bichette (8). LOB_Oakland 8, Toronto 10. 2B_Peterson (5), Noda (14), Bichette 2 (19), Espinal (5). HR_Brown (5), off Berríos; Jansen (10), off Harris; Guerrero Jr. (11), off Pruitt. RBIs_Brown (17), Noda (31), Wade (1), Belt (17), Chapman (36), Guerrero Jr. 3 (48), Jansen 2 (32). SF_Belt.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 5 (Bleday, Noda 2, Ruiz, Wade); Toronto 5 (Chapman 2, Belt 2, Varsho). RISP_Oakland 1 for 8; Toronto 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Langeliers, Ruiz, Guerrero Jr..
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fujinami, L, 3-7
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|22
|10.57
|Harris
|4
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|6
|87
|4.91
|Pruitt
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|28
|3.80
|Long
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|3.03
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berríos, W, 8-5
|6
|6
|3
|2
|2
|8
|96
|3.60
|Mayza
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.33
|Pearson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.68
|García
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|5.34
|Romano, S, 23-26
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|2.76
Inherited runners-scored_Harris 2-0, Pruitt 1-1, Romano 2-0. HBP_Harris (Guerrero Jr.), Berríos (Kemp).
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Tom Hanahan; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_2:43. A_41,720 (49,282).
