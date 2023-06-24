OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals35383210
Kemp 2b411000.182
Noda 1b401113.238
Bleday lf401002.209
Brown rf411100.186
Díaz dh400000.209
Peterson 3b311011.218
Langeliers c401001.205
Wade ss402101.214
Ruiz cf400002.262

TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals35712746
Springer rf512000.261
Bichette ss512001.317
Belt dh311111.264
Guerrero Jr. 1b312310.282
Chapman 3b501102.268
Merrifield lf402001.297
Kiermaier cf000000.275
Varsho cf-lf310010.222
Jansen c411201.213
Espinal 2b311010.221

Oakland011001000_380
Toronto21200200x_7121

E_Bichette (8). LOB_Oakland 8, Toronto 10. 2B_Peterson (5), Noda (14), Bichette 2 (19), Espinal (5). HR_Brown (5), off Berríos; Jansen (10), off Harris; Guerrero Jr. (11), off Pruitt. RBIs_Brown (17), Noda (31), Wade (1), Belt (17), Chapman (36), Guerrero Jr. 3 (48), Jansen 2 (32). SF_Belt.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 5 (Bleday, Noda 2, Ruiz, Wade); Toronto 5 (Chapman 2, Belt 2, Varsho). RISP_Oakland 1 for 8; Toronto 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Langeliers, Ruiz, Guerrero Jr..

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Fujinami, L, 3-72-3422002210.57
Harris42-354446874.91
Pruitt12-321100283.80
Long110000153.03
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Berríos, W, 8-5663228963.60
Mayza100001141.33
Pearson100000124.68
García2-32000085.34
Romano, S, 23-261-30000152.76

Inherited runners-scored_Harris 2-0, Pruitt 1-1, Romano 2-0. HBP_Harris (Guerrero Jr.), Berríos (Kemp).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Tom Hanahan; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_2:43. A_41,720 (49,282).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you