TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals36710748
Springer cf423311.264
Zimmer cf000000.103
Bichette ss501001.283
Guerrero Jr. 1b501101.275
Kirk dh511101.293
Chapman 3b210021.235
Hernández rf412200.261
Bradley Jr. rf000000.177
Jansen c300011.251
Merrifield 2b400002.220
Tapia lf422000.265

Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33171110
Margot rf401000.288
Arozarena lf301101.273
Franco ss301000.275
a-Mastrobuoni ph-2b100001.333
Ramírez 1b403000.313
Paredes 3b300000.219
Peralta dh400003.238
Bethancourt c400001.246
Siri cf300012.247
Walls 2b-ss411002.173

Toronto012010021_7100
Tampa Bay001000000_171

a-struck out for Franco in the 8th.

E_Ramírez (4). LOB_Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Walls (17), Arozarena (41). 3B_Tapia (3). HR_Kirk (14), off McClanahan; Springer 2 (23), off McClanahan; Hernández (22), off Cleavinger. RBIs_Kirk (62), Springer 3 (71), Hernández 2 (70), Guerrero Jr. (90), Arozarena (88). SF_Arozarena.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 1 (Guerrero Jr.); Tampa Bay 4 (Franco, Walls, Paredes 2). RISP_Toronto 2 for 6; Tampa Bay 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Margot, Bethancourt. GIDP_Bichette, Guerrero Jr..

DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Walls, Ramírez; Walls, Ramírez).

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Stripling, W, 9-4561103763.16
Pop, H, 2110001172.20
Cimber, H, 18100002112.98
Richards100002125.64
Kikuchi100012215.48
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
McClanahan, L, 12-7564422762.51
Chargois110001142.95
Armstrong100012273.42
Cleavinger2-312212233.07
Ogando11-321101194.15

HBP_Kikuchi (Paredes). WP_McClanahan.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:04. A_16,394 (25,000).

