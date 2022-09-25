|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|7
|10
|7
|4
|8
|Springer cf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|.264
|Zimmer cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.103
|Bichette ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.275
|Kirk dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.293
|Chapman 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.235
|Hernández rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.261
|Bradley Jr. rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.177
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.251
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Tapia lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|1
|10
|Margot rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Arozarena lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|Franco ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|a-Mastrobuoni ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Ramírez 1b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Paredes 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Peralta dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.238
|Bethancourt c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Siri cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.247
|Walls 2b-ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.173
|Toronto
|012
|010
|021_7
|10
|0
|Tampa Bay
|001
|000
|000_1
|7
|1
a-struck out for Franco in the 8th.
E_Ramírez (4). LOB_Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Walls (17), Arozarena (41). 3B_Tapia (3). HR_Kirk (14), off McClanahan; Springer 2 (23), off McClanahan; Hernández (22), off Cleavinger. RBIs_Kirk (62), Springer 3 (71), Hernández 2 (70), Guerrero Jr. (90), Arozarena (88). SF_Arozarena.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 1 (Guerrero Jr.); Tampa Bay 4 (Franco, Walls, Paredes 2). RISP_Toronto 2 for 6; Tampa Bay 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Margot, Bethancourt. GIDP_Bichette, Guerrero Jr..
DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Walls, Ramírez; Walls, Ramírez).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stripling, W, 9-4
|5
|6
|1
|1
|0
|3
|76
|3.16
|Pop, H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.20
|Cimber, H, 18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.98
|Richards
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|5.64
|Kikuchi
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|5.48
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McClanahan, L, 12-7
|5
|6
|4
|4
|2
|2
|76
|2.51
|Chargois
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.95
|Armstrong
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|27
|3.42
|Cleavinger
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|23
|3.07
|Ogando
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|4.15
HBP_Kikuchi (Paredes). WP_McClanahan.
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_3:04. A_16,394 (25,000).
