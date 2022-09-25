TorontoTampa Bay
Totals367107Totals33171
Springer cf4233Margot rf4010
Zimmer cf0000Arozarena lf3011
Bichette ss5010Franco ss3010
Guerrero Jr. 1b5011Mstrobuoni ph-2b1000
Kirk dh5111Ramírez 1b4030
Chapman 3b2100Paredes 3b3000
Hernández rf4122Peralta dh4000
Bradley Jr. rf0000Bethancourt c4000
Jansen c3000Siri cf3000
Merrifield 2b4000Walls 2b-ss4110
Tapia lf4220

Toronto0120100217
Tampa Bay0010000001

E_Ramírez (4). DP_Toronto 0, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Walls (17), Arozarena (41). 3B_Tapia (3). HR_Kirk (14), Springer 2 (23), Hernández (22). SF_Arozarena (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Toronto
Stripling W,9-4561103
Pop H,2110001
Cimber H,18100002
Richards100002
Kikuchi100012
Tampa Bay
McClanahan L,12-7564422
Chargois110001
Armstrong100012
Cleavinger2-312212
Ogando11-321101

HBP_Kikuchi (Paredes). WP_McClanahan.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:04. A_16,394 (25,000).

