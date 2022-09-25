|Toronto
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|7
|10
|7
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|Springer cf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|Margot rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Zimmer cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arozarena lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Bichette ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Franco ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Mstrobuoni ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kirk dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Ramírez 1b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Chapman 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Paredes 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Peralta dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bradley Jr. rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bethancourt c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Siri cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Walls 2b-ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Tapia lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Toronto
|012
|010
|021
|—
|7
|Tampa Bay
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
E_Ramírez (4). DP_Toronto 0, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Walls (17), Arozarena (41). 3B_Tapia (3). HR_Kirk (14), Springer 2 (23), Hernández (22). SF_Arozarena (2).
|5
|6
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5
|6
|4
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
HBP_Kikuchi (Paredes). WP_McClanahan.
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_3:04. A_16,394 (25,000).
