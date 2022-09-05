TorontoBaltimore
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals388118Totals364104
Springer dh4100Mullins cf4001
Guerrero Jr. 1b5000Rutschman dh5132
Bichette ss5335Santander rf5000
Chapman 3b5000Mountcastle 1b3000
Hernández rf4020Henderson ss4010
Zimmer pr-cf0000Urías 3b4020
Biggio 2b4111Odor 2b3211
Tapia lf4110Stowers lf4120
Jansen c3110Chirinos c4010
Brdley Jr. cf-rf4132

Toronto0030041008
Baltimore0100002014

E_Jansen (5). DP_Toronto 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_Toronto 5, Baltimore 8. 2B_Hernández 2 (26), Bradley Jr. 2 (4), Rutschman (27). HR_Bichette 3 (21), Biggio (6), Odor (12), Rutschman (10). SB_Jansen (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Toronto
Berríos W,10-5683222
Richards100000
Phelps110001
Merryweather111100
Baltimore
Akin L,3-221-322214
Vespi2-311101
Zimmermann685513

Berríos pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Brian O'Nora.

T_2:57. A_25,451 (45,971).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you