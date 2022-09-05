|Toronto
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|8
|11
|8
|Totals
|36
|4
|10
|4
|Springer dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Rutschman dh
|5
|1
|3
|2
|Bichette ss
|5
|3
|3
|5
|Santander rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Chapman 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Mountcastle 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Henderson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Zimmer pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Urías 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Biggio 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Odor 2b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Tapia lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Stowers lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Jansen c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Brdley Jr. cf-rf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Toronto
|003
|004
|100
|—
|8
|Baltimore
|010
|000
|201
|—
|4
E_Jansen (5). DP_Toronto 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_Toronto 5, Baltimore 8. 2B_Hernández 2 (26), Bradley Jr. 2 (4), Rutschman (27). HR_Bichette 3 (21), Biggio (6), Odor (12), Rutschman (10). SB_Jansen (1).
Berríos pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Brian O'Nora.
T_2:57. A_25,451 (45,971).
