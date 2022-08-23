|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|9
|13
|9
|5
|7
|Springer dh
|5
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.271
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.298
|Kirk c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.298
|T.Hernández rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.264
|Bichette ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.236
|Biggio 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.221
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.213
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|3
|9
|2
|4
|11
|Pham lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Refsnyder rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.324
|Verdugo rf-lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Bogaerts ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.298
|Dalbec 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.206
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.300
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|McGuire p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Arroyo 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|K.Hernández cf-ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.213
|Cordero 1b-cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.219
|Plawecki c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.194
|Toronto
|008
|000
|100_9
|13
|1
|Boston
|010
|000
|101_3
|9
|0
E_Biggio (4). LOB_Toronto 8, Boston 11. 2B_Guerrero Jr. 2 (27), Bradley Jr. (21), Gurriel Jr. (29), Bichette (29), Arroyo (11). 3B_Chapman (1), Springer (3). RBIs_Gurriel Jr. (50), T.Hernández (59), Chapman (62), Biggio 2 (18), Springer 3 (54), Bradley Jr. (33), K.Hernández (32), Devers (64).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 5 (T.Hernández, Kirk, Biggio, Guerrero Jr. 2); Boston 5 (Arroyo, McGuire, Martinez 3). RISP_Toronto 6 for 18; Boston 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Gurriel Jr.. GIDP_Springer.
DP_Boston 1 (Devers, Arroyo, Dalbec).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stripling, W, 6-3
|6
|6
|1
|1
|1
|6
|86
|2.84
|Kikuchi
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1
|28
|5.25
|Phelps
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|33
|2.50
|Richards
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4.91
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Winckowski, L, 5-7
|2
|2-3
|6
|6
|6
|2
|2
|61
|5.83
|Davis
|2
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|59
|5.33
|Familia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.70
|Sawamura
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|15
|3.33
|Brasier
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|5.85
|McGuire
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Phelps 3-0, Richards 2-0, Davis 3-3. HBP_Kikuchi (Devers).
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_3:18. A_30,963 (37,755).
