TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals39913957
Springer dh502300.271
Guerrero Jr. 1b502000.283
Gurriel Jr. lf511100.298
Kirk c310022.298
T.Hernández rf511102.264
Bichette ss522001.259
Chapman 3b412110.236
Biggio 2b411212.221
Bradley Jr. cf322110.213

BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals36392411
Pham lf200000.267
Refsnyder rf301002.324
Verdugo rf-lf500002.278
Bogaerts ss200010.298
Dalbec 1b100011.206
Devers 3b403101.300
Martinez dh401000.275
McGuire p100000.250
Arroyo 2b411000.284
K.Hernández cf-ss401102.213
Cordero 1b-cf310013.219
Plawecki c312010.194

Toronto008000100_9131
Boston010000101_390

E_Biggio (4). LOB_Toronto 8, Boston 11. 2B_Guerrero Jr. 2 (27), Bradley Jr. (21), Gurriel Jr. (29), Bichette (29), Arroyo (11). 3B_Chapman (1), Springer (3). RBIs_Gurriel Jr. (50), T.Hernández (59), Chapman (62), Biggio 2 (18), Springer 3 (54), Bradley Jr. (33), K.Hernández (32), Devers (64).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 5 (T.Hernández, Kirk, Biggio, Guerrero Jr. 2); Boston 5 (Arroyo, McGuire, Martinez 3). RISP_Toronto 6 for 18; Boston 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Gurriel Jr.. GIDP_Springer.

DP_Boston 1 (Devers, Arroyo, Dalbec).

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Stripling, W, 6-3661116862.84
Kikuchi2-301131285.25
Phelps231104332.50
Richards1-30000034.91
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Winckowski, L, 5-722-366622615.83
Davis21-342221595.33
Familia100002142.70
Sawamura121110153.33
Brasier110002165.85
McGuire10000070.00

Inherited runners-scored_Phelps 3-0, Richards 2-0, Davis 3-3. HBP_Kikuchi (Devers).

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:18. A_30,963 (37,755).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you