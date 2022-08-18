TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals39913936
Springer dh525100.267
Guerrero Jr. 1b531300.282
Gurriel Jr. lf411011.306
Kirk c402201.299
Hernández rf512201.267
Bichette ss501002.260
M.Chapman 3b501001.235
Espinal 2b310110.272
Merrifield cf310010.239
Bradley Jr. cf000000.209

New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34271213
LeMahieu 2b502001.282
Judge rf400101.295
Rizzo 1b302011.222
Donaldson 3b401002.223
Benintendi lf400003.301
Torres dh400002.246
Cabrera ss402002.250
Trevino c310010.265
Florial cf310001.000

Toronto050010300_9131
New York002000000_271

E_Berríos (1), LeMahieu (3). LOB_Toronto 7, New York 8. 2B_Springer (16), M.Chapman (19), Kirk (16), Hernández (24), Cabrera (1), Rizzo (19). HR_Guerrero Jr. (26), off Montas. RBIs_Espinal (44), Springer (51), Guerrero Jr. 3 (75), Kirk 2 (45), Hernández 2 (56), Judge (102). SF_Kirk.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (M.Chapman 2, Kirk, Bichette); New York 4 (Torres, Judge, Trevino, Cabrera). RISP_Toronto 4 for 14; New York 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Gurriel Jr., Benintendi. GIDP_Guerrero Jr..

DP_New York 1 (Donaldson, LeMahieu, Rizzo).

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Berríos, W, 9-562-362119955.39
Bass1-30000151.23
Kikuchi110012175.18
Romano100001102.45
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Montas, L, 4-10686612923.87
Abreu123211283.16
Luetge230013432.74

Inherited runners-scored_Bass 2-0. HBP_Berríos (Florial).

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:09. A_41,419 (47,309).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

