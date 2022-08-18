|Toronto
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|39
|9
|13
|9
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|1
|Springer dh
|5
|2
|5
|1
|LeMahieu 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|3
|1
|3
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Kirk c
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hernández rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bichette ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Torres dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Chapman 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Cabrera ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Espinal 2b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Trevino c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Merrifield cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Florial cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Bradley Jr. cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|050
|010
|300
|—
|9
|New York
|002
|000
|000
|—
|2
E_Berríos (1), LeMahieu (3). DP_Toronto 0, New York 1. LOB_Toronto 7, New York 8. 2B_Springer (16), M.Chapman (19), Kirk (16), Hernández (24), Cabrera (1), Rizzo (19). HR_Guerrero Jr. (26). SF_Kirk (4).
HBP_Berríos (Florial).
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_3:09. A_41,419 (47,309).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.