TorontoNew York
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals399139Totals34271
Springer dh5251LeMahieu 2b5020
Guerrero Jr. 1b5313Judge rf4001
Gurriel Jr. lf4110Rizzo 1b3020
Kirk c4022Donaldson 3b4010
Hernández rf5122Benintendi lf4000
Bichette ss5010Torres dh4000
M.Chapman 3b5010Cabrera ss4020
Espinal 2b3101Trevino c3100
Merrifield cf3100Florial cf3100
Bradley Jr. cf0000

Toronto0500103009
New York0020000002

E_Berríos (1), LeMahieu (3). DP_Toronto 0, New York 1. LOB_Toronto 7, New York 8. 2B_Springer (16), M.Chapman (19), Kirk (16), Hernández (24), Cabrera (1), Rizzo (19). HR_Guerrero Jr. (26). SF_Kirk (4).

IPHRERBBSO
Toronto
Berríos W,9-562-362119
Bass1-300001
Kikuchi110012
Romano100001
New York
Montas L,4-10686612
Abreu123211
Luetge230013

HBP_Berríos (Florial).

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:09. A_41,419 (47,309).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

