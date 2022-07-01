|Tampa Bay
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|2
|9
|2
|Totals
|34
|9
|11
|9
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Springer cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Bruján 2b-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Zimmer ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Franco ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Collins ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Paredes 2b-3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Chapman 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kiermaier cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|Ramírez dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Kirk c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Walls 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lowe lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Tapia lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pinto c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Phillips rf-p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Espinal 3b-ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Biggio 2b
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Tampa Bay
|010
|010
|000
|—
|2
|Toronto
|005
|003
|10x
|—
|9
DP_Tampa Bay 1, Toronto 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 11, Toronto 6. 2B_Lowe (5), Ramírez (10), Gurriel Jr. (20), Biggio 2 (10), Bichette (18), Guerrero Jr. (11), Kirk (12). HR_Gurriel Jr. (5).
HBP_Berríos (Phillips). WP_Castillo.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_2:58. A_44,445 (53,506).
