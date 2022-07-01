Tampa BayToronto
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals36292Totals349119
Díaz 3b4010Springer cf3112
Bruján 2b-rf1000Zimmer ph-cf1000
Choi 1b4020Bichette ss4112
Franco ss5010Collins ph1000
Paredes 2b-3b5000Chapman 3b0000
Kiermaier cf2110Guerrero Jr. 1b5113
Ramírez dh4121Kirk c4011
Walls 2b0000Hernández rf4010
Lowe lf4010Tapia lf4010
Pinto c4011Gurriel Jr. dh3331
Phillips rf-p3000Espinal 3b-ss3100
Biggio 2b2220

Tampa Bay0100100002
Toronto00500310x9

DP_Tampa Bay 1, Toronto 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 11, Toronto 6. 2B_Lowe (5), Ramírez (10), Gurriel Jr. (20), Biggio 2 (10), Bichette (18), Guerrero Jr. (11), Kirk (12). HR_Gurriel Jr. (5).

IPHRERBBSO
Tampa Bay
Kluber L,3-5375521
Sanders200010
McKay234420
Phillips110000
Toronto
Berríos W,6-4582223
Thornton H,3100001
Romo100012
Castillo210001

HBP_Berríos (Phillips). WP_Castillo.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_2:58. A_44,445 (53,506).

