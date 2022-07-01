Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3629237
Díaz 3b401000.271
Bruján 2b-rf100000.159
Choi 1b402011.287
Franco ss501000.260
Paredes 2b-3b500003.232
Kiermaier cf211021.232
Ramírez dh412101.310
Walls 2b000000.164
Lowe lf401000.176
Pinto c401100.167
Phillips rf-p300001.155

TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34911951
Springer cf311210.261
a-Zimmer ph-cf100000.108
Bichette ss411200.255
b-Collins ph100000.209
Chapman 3b000000.223
Guerrero Jr. 1b511300.261
Kirk c401100.318
Hernández rf401001.261
Tapia lf401000.259
Gurriel Jr. dh333110.292
Espinal 3b-ss310010.268
Biggio 2b222020.227

Tampa Bay010010000_290
Toronto00500310x_9110

a-flied out for Springer in the 8th. b-flied out for Bichette in the 8th.

LOB_Tampa Bay 11, Toronto 6. 2B_Lowe (5), Ramírez (10), Gurriel Jr. (20), Biggio 2 (10), Bichette (18), Guerrero Jr. (11), Kirk (12). HR_Gurriel Jr. (5), off McKay. RBIs_Pinto (4), Ramírez (26), Bichette 2 (43), Guerrero Jr. 3 (49), Kirk (32), Springer 2 (38), Gurriel Jr. (34).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (Franco 2, Ramírez, Díaz, Pinto); Toronto 4 (Kirk, Espinal 2, Guerrero Jr.). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 7; Toronto 6 for 15.

Runners moved up_Pinto, Lowe, Bichette, Guerrero Jr., Zimmer. GIDP_Paredes, Tapia.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Choi, Franco); Toronto 1 (Chapman, Biggio, Guerrero Jr.).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kluber, L, 3-5375521493.91
Sanders200010201.50
McKay234420479.00
Phillips110000140.00
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Berríos, W, 6-4582223985.72
Thornton, H, 3100001153.71
Romo100012227.63
Castillo210001342.57

HBP_Berríos (Phillips). WP_Castillo.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_2:58. A_44,445 (53,506).

