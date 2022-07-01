|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|2
|9
|2
|3
|7
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Bruján 2b-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.159
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.287
|Franco ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Paredes 2b-3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.232
|Kiermaier cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.232
|Ramírez dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.310
|Walls 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.164
|Lowe lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Pinto c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.167
|Phillips rf-p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.155
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|9
|11
|9
|5
|1
|Springer cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.261
|a-Zimmer ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.108
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.255
|b-Collins ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Chapman 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.261
|Kirk c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.318
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Tapia lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.292
|Espinal 3b-ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.268
|Biggio 2b
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.227
|Tampa Bay
|010
|010
|000_2
|9
|0
|Toronto
|005
|003
|10x_9
|11
|0
a-flied out for Springer in the 8th. b-flied out for Bichette in the 8th.
LOB_Tampa Bay 11, Toronto 6. 2B_Lowe (5), Ramírez (10), Gurriel Jr. (20), Biggio 2 (10), Bichette (18), Guerrero Jr. (11), Kirk (12). HR_Gurriel Jr. (5), off McKay. RBIs_Pinto (4), Ramírez (26), Bichette 2 (43), Guerrero Jr. 3 (49), Kirk (32), Springer 2 (38), Gurriel Jr. (34).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (Franco 2, Ramírez, Díaz, Pinto); Toronto 4 (Kirk, Espinal 2, Guerrero Jr.). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 7; Toronto 6 for 15.
Runners moved up_Pinto, Lowe, Bichette, Guerrero Jr., Zimmer. GIDP_Paredes, Tapia.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Choi, Franco); Toronto 1 (Chapman, Biggio, Guerrero Jr.).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kluber, L, 3-5
|3
|7
|5
|5
|2
|1
|49
|3.91
|Sanders
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|1.50
|McKay
|2
|3
|4
|4
|2
|0
|47
|9.00
|Phillips
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0.00
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berríos, W, 6-4
|5
|8
|2
|2
|2
|3
|98
|5.72
|Thornton, H, 3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.71
|Romo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|7.63
|Castillo
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|34
|2.57
HBP_Berríos (Phillips). WP_Castillo.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_2:58. A_44,445 (53,506).
