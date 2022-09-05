Orioles second. Gunnar Henderson singles to left center field. Ramon Urias grounds out to shallow infield. Gunnar Henderson out at second. Rougned Odor homers to right field. Kyle Stowers singles to center field. Robinson Chirinos lines out to center field to Jackie Bradley Jr..
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 1, Blue jays 0.
Blue jays third. Danny Jansen flies out to left center field to Kyle Stowers. Jackie Bradley Jr. doubles to deep right field. George Springer walks. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. lines out to center field to Cedric Mullins. Bo Bichette homers to left field. George Springer scores. Jackie Bradley Jr. scores. Matt Chapman strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Blue jays 3, Orioles 1.
Blue jays sixth. Bo Bichette homers to right field. Matt Chapman grounds out to shortstop, Gunnar Henderson to Ryan Mountcastle. Teoscar Hernandez strikes out swinging. Cavan Biggio homers to right field. Raimel Tapia singles to shallow center field. Danny Jansen singles to shallow center field. Raimel Tapia to third. Jackie Bradley Jr. doubles to deep left field. Danny Jansen scores. Raimel Tapia scores. George Springer grounds out to third base, Ramon Urias to Ryan Mountcastle.
4 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 7, Orioles 1.
Blue jays seventh. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grounds out to shortstop, Gunnar Henderson to Ryan Mountcastle. Bo Bichette homers to center field. Matt Chapman grounds out to shortstop, Gunnar Henderson to Ryan Mountcastle. Teoscar Hernandez doubles to deep right field. Cavan Biggio grounds out to second base, Gunnar Henderson to Ryan Mountcastle.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 8, Orioles 1.
Orioles seventh. Rougned Odor walks. Kyle Stowers singles to center field. Rougned Odor to second. Robinson Chirinos singles to shallow right field. Kyle Stowers to second. Rougned Odor to third. Cedric Mullins reaches on catcher interference. Robinson Chirinos to second. Kyle Stowers to third. Rougned Odor scores. Interference error by Danny Jansen. Adley Rutschman reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Cedric Mullins out at second. Robinson Chirinos to third. Kyle Stowers scores. Anthony Santander pops out to shallow left field to Matt Chapman. Ryan Mountcastle grounds out to shortstop, Matt Chapman to Vladimir Guerrero Jr..
2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Blue jays 8, Orioles 3.
Orioles ninth. Robinson Chirinos grounds out to third base, Matt Chapman to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Cedric Mullins grounds out to second base, Bo Bichette to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Adley Rutschman homers to center field. Anthony Santander pops out to shallow infield to Matt Chapman.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Blue jays 8, Orioles 4.
