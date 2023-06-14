Blue jays sixth. Cavan Biggio lines out to left field to Austin Hays. George Springer homers to left field. Bo Bichette lines out to third base to Ramon Urias. Daulton Varsho grounds out to second base, Adam Frazier to Josh Lester.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Blue jays 1, Orioles 0.
Blue jays eighth. Kevin Kiermaier singles to shallow infield. Whit Merrifield doubles to deep center field. Kevin Kiermaier scores. Santiago Espinal pinch-hitting for Cavan Biggio. Santiago Espinal walks. George Springer reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Santiago Espinal out at second. Whit Merrifield out at home. Bo Bichette doubles to deep center field. George Springer scores. Daulton Varsho walks. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grounds out to shallow infield, Adley Rutschman to Josh Lester.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Blue jays 3, Orioles 0.
Orioles ninth. Adley Rutschman pops out to shallow center field to Whit Merrifield. Anthony Santander lines out to first base to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Ryan O'Hearn singles to deep center field. Austin Hays singles to left center field. Ryan O'Hearn to second. Aaron Hicks singles to shallow left field. Austin Hays to second. Ryan O'Hearn scores. Adam Frazier strikes out swinging.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Blue jays 3, Orioles 1.
