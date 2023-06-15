Orioles first. Austin Hays pops out to shallow right field to Whit Merrifield. Adley Rutschman strikes out swinging. Anthony Santander walks. Gunnar Henderson singles to shallow left field. Anthony Santander scores. Ramon Urias strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 1, Blue jays 0.
Blue jays third. Danny Jansen homers to left field. Cavan Biggio strikes out on a foul tip. George Springer lines out to right center field to Anthony Santander. Bo Bichette doubles to right center field. Daulton Varsho grounds out to shallow infield, Jorge Mateo to Ramon Urias.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 1, Orioles 1.
Blue jays fifth. Kevin Kiermaier strikes out swinging. Danny Jansen homers to center field. Cavan Biggio flies out to deep center field to Ryan McKenna. George Springer flies out to deep right center field to Anthony Santander.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Blue jays 2, Orioles 1.
Orioles fifth. Adley Rutschman homers to left field. Anthony Santander grounds out to shortstop, Matt Chapman to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Gunnar Henderson strikes out swinging. Ramon Urias reaches on error. Fielding error by Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. James McCann singles to shallow infield. Ramon Urias to second. Jorge Mateo strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Blue jays 2, Orioles 2.
Orioles sixth. Adam Frazier pinch-hitting for Joey Ortiz. Adam Frazier flies out to right field to Cavan Biggio. Aaron Hicks pinch-hitting for Ryan McKenna. Aaron Hicks strikes out swinging. Austin Hays singles to left center field. Adley Rutschman singles to shallow center field. Austin Hays to second. Anthony Santander singles to shallow right field. Adley Rutschman to third. Austin Hays scores. Gunnar Henderson grounds out to shortstop, Matt Chapman to Vladimir Guerrero Jr..
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Orioles 3, Blue jays 2.
Orioles eighth. Adam Frazier grounds out to shortstop, Bo Bichette to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Aaron Hicks flies out to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Austin Hays homers to center field. Adley Rutschman flies out to shallow center field to Bo Bichette.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Orioles 4, Blue jays 2.
