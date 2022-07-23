Red sox second. Bobby Dalbec homers to left field. Jackie Bradley Jr. singles to right center field. Yolmer Sanchez grounds out to second base, Santiago Espinal to Cavan Biggio. Jackie Bradley Jr. to second. Jeter Downs strikes out swinging. Jarren Duran flies out to deep left field to Lourdes Gurriel Jr..
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 1, Blue jays 0.
Blue jays third. Matt Chapman singles to left center field. Santiago Espinal singles to right center field. Matt Chapman scores. Cavan Biggio doubles to left center field. Santiago Espinal to third. George Springer singles to center field. Cavan Biggio to third. Santiago Espinal scores. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. lines out to center field to Jarren Duran. Alejandro Kirk out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Jackie Bradley Jr.. Cavan Biggio scores. Bo Bichette strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 3, Red sox 1.
Blue jays ninth. Alejandro Kirk singles to center field. Bo Bichette grounds out to second base, Yolmer Sanchez to Bobby Dalbec. Bradley Zimmer to third. Teoscar Hernandez doubles to left field. Bradley Zimmer scores. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. grounds out to shortstop, Xander Bogaerts to Bobby Dalbec. Matt Chapman walks. Santiago Espinal strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Blue jays 4, Red sox 1.
