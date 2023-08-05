Blue jays third. Whit Merrifield lines out to second base to Luis Urias. Brandon Belt homers to center field. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. pops out to shortstop to Yu Chang. George Springer singles to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Throwing error by Rafael Devers. Alejandro Kirk doubles to deep left center field. George Springer scores. Matt Chapman singles to shallow infield. Alejandro Kirk to third. Daulton Varsho singles to shallow left field. Matt Chapman to second. Alejandro Kirk scores. Davis Schneider walks. Daulton Varsho to second. Matt Chapman to third. Paul DeJong reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Davis Schneider out at second.
3 runs, 5 hits, 1 error, 4 left on. Blue jays 3, Red sox 0.
Red sox fourth. Masataka Yoshida singles to shallow left field. Justin Turner singles to shallow right field. Masataka Yoshida to third. Rafael Devers homers to center field. Justin Turner scores. Masataka Yoshida scores. Adam Duvall strikes out swinging. Triston Casas flies out to left field to Whit Merrifield. Luis Urias called out on strikes.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Blue jays 3, Red sox 3.
Blue jays sixth. Daulton Varsho strikes out swinging. Davis Schneider singles to shallow center field. Paul DeJong singles to center field. Davis Schneider to second. Whit Merrifield walks. Paul DeJong to second. Davis Schneider to third. Brandon Belt singles to shallow left field. Whit Merrifield to second. Paul DeJong to third. Davis Schneider scores. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grounds out to shortstop. Brandon Belt out at second.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Blue jays 4, Red sox 3.
Blue jays ninth. George Springer singles to center field. Alejandro Kirk walks. George Springer to second. Matt Chapman grounds out to shallow infield, Connor Wong to Yu Chang. Alejandro Kirk to second. George Springer to third. Santiago Espinal pinch-hitting for Daulton Varsho. Santiago Espinal is intentionally walked. Kevin Kiermaier singles to shallow left field. Santiago Espinal to second. Alejandro Kirk to third. George Springer scores. Paul DeJong lines out to right field to Adam Duvall. Santiago Espinal doubled off second.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Blue jays 5, Red sox 3.
Red sox ninth. Rafael Devers grounds out to shallow infield, Santiago Espinal to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Adam Duvall singles to shortstop. Reese McGuire pinch-hitting for Pablo Reyes. Reese McGuire singles to right field. Adam Duvall to third. Luis Urias singles to left field. Reese McGuire to second. Adam Duvall scores. Connor Wong flies out to deep left center field to Kevin Kiermaier. Reese McGuire doubled off second.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 5, Red sox 4.
