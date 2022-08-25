Blue jays first. George Springer singles, tagged out at second, Tommy Pham to Christian Arroyo. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singles to shallow left field. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. flies out to center field to Jarren Duran. Teoscar Hernandez walks. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to second. Bo Bichette doubles to deep right field. Teoscar Hernandez scores. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scores. Matt Chapman strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 2, Red sox 0.
Red sox second. Xander Bogaerts singles to shallow infield. Christian Arroyo singles to shallow center field. Xander Bogaerts to third. Rob Refsnyder strikes out swinging. Reese McGuire singles to right field. Christian Arroyo to third. Xander Bogaerts scores. Bobby Dalbec singles to right field. Reese McGuire out at third. Christian Arroyo scores. Jarren Duran strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 2, Red sox 2.
Red sox third. Tommy Pham singles to center field. Rafael Devers doubles to shallow right field. Tommy Pham scores. J.D. Martinez lines out to left center field to Lourdes Gurriel Jr.. Xander Bogaerts grounds out to shallow infield, Matt Chapman to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Christian Arroyo strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 3, Blue jays 2.
Blue jays fourth. Matt Chapman singles to shallow center field. Raimel Tapia grounds out to second base. Matt Chapman out at second. Santiago Espinal singles to center field. Danny Jansen singles to shallow left field. Santiago Espinal to second. George Springer walks. Danny Jansen to second. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singles to right center field. George Springer to third. Danny Jansen scores. Santiago Espinal scores. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. pops out to shallow infield to Rafael Devers.
2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Blue jays 4, Red sox 3.
Red sox fourth. Rob Refsnyder singles to center field. Reese McGuire singles to shallow center field. Rob Refsnyder to third. Bobby Dalbec out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Lourdes Gurriel Jr.. Reese McGuire to second. Rob Refsnyder scores. Jarren Duran strikes out swinging. Tommy Pham grounds out to shallow infield, Matt Chapman to Vladimir Guerrero Jr..
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 4, Red sox 4.
Blue jays sixth. Santiago Espinal grounds out to shallow infield, Rafael Devers to Bobby Dalbec. Danny Jansen homers to left field. George Springer walks. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. walks. George Springer to second. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. grounds out to third base. George Springer out at third.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 5, Red sox 4.
Red sox sixth. Rob Refsnyder called out on strikes. Reese McGuire strikes out swinging. Bobby Dalbec reaches on error to shortstop, advances to 2nd. Throwing error by Bo Bichette. Jarren Duran doubles to deep left field. Bobby Dalbec scores. Tommy Pham strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Blue jays 5, Red sox 5.
Blue jays tenth. Danny Jansen grounds out to shortstop, Xander Bogaerts to Bobby Dalbec. Cavan Biggio to third. George Springer reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Cavan Biggio scores. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. George Springer out at second. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. lines out to right field to Jarren Duran.
1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 6, Red sox 5.
