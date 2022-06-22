Blue jays first. Santiago Espinal walks. Bo Bichette singles to shallow center field. Santiago Espinal to second. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. flies out to deep center field to Luis Robert. Santiago Espinal to third. Alejandro Kirk singles to right field. Bo Bichette to second. Santiago Espinal scores. Teoscar Hernandez grounds out to third base. Alejandro Kirk out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 1, White sox 0.
Blue jays third. Bo Bichette flies out to left field to Adam Haseley. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. strikes out on a foul tip. Alejandro Kirk homers to center field. Teoscar Hernandez strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Blue jays 2, White sox 0.
Blue jays fourth. Matt Chapman doubles to deep left field. Raimel Tapia strikes out swinging. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. singles to shallow left field. Matt Chapman scores. Gabriel Moreno singles to shallow right field. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to second. Santiago Espinal singles to shallow left field. Gabriel Moreno to second. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to third. Bo Bichette homers to left field. Santiago Espinal scores. Gabriel Moreno scores. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. scores. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. flies out to center field to Luis Robert. Alejandro Kirk lines out to left field to AJ Pollock.
5 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Blue jays 7, White sox 0.
White sox sixth. Josh Harrison singles to shallow left field. Leury Garcia lines out to deep left field to Lourdes Gurriel Jr.. Andrew Vaughn flies out to deep right field to Teoscar Hernandez. Luis Robert singles to left field. Josh Harrison scores. Jose Abreu grounds out to shortstop, Bo Bichette to Vladimir Guerrero Jr..
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 7, White sox 1.
Blue jays seventh. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singles to shallow left field. Alejandro Kirk flies out to Adam Haseley. Teoscar Hernandez homers to left field. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scores. Matt Chapman strikes out swinging. Raimel Tapia lines out to left field to AJ Pollock.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Blue jays 9, White sox 1.
White sox seventh. Jake Burger triples to deep center field. Reese McGuire singles to shallow left field. Jake Burger scores. AJ Pollock pops out to shallow right field to Santiago Espinal. Adam Haseley singles to shallow center field. Reese McGuire to second. Josh Harrison strikes out swinging. Leury Garcia grounds out to second base, Santiago Espinal to Vladimir Guerrero Jr..
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Blue jays 9, White sox 2.
White sox eighth. Andrew Vaughn singles to center field. Seby Zavala singles to center field. Andrew Vaughn to second. Jose Abreu walks. Seby Zavala to second. Andrew Vaughn to third. Jake Burger singles to shallow infield. Jose Abreu to second. Seby Zavala to third. Andrew Vaughn scores. Reese McGuire pops out to third base to Matt Chapman. AJ Pollock singles to left field. Jake Burger to second. Jose Abreu to third. Seby Zavala scores. Adam Haseley reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. AJ Pollock to second. Jake Burger to third. Jose Abreu scores. Throwing error by Santiago Espinal. Josh Harrison pops out to shallow infield to Bo Bichette. Leury Garcia grounds out to second base, Santiago Espinal to Vladimir Guerrero Jr..
3 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Blue jays 9, White sox 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.