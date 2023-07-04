Blue jays fourth. Bo Bichette grounds out to second base, Zach Remillard to Andrew Vaughn. Brandon Belt walks. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singles to right center field. Brandon Belt to third. Matt Chapman walks. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to second. Daulton Varsho strikes out on a foul tip. Whit Merrifield doubles to shallow left field. Matt Chapman to third. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scores. Brandon Belt scores. Alejandro Kirk lines out to shortstop to Zach Remillard.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Blue jays 2, White sox 0.
White sox sixth. Seby Zavala grounds out to second base, Whit Merrifield to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Andrew Benintendi singles to right field. Tim Anderson singles to shortstop. Andrew Benintendi to second. Luis Robert Jr. homers to center field. Tim Anderson scores. Andrew Benintendi scores. Eloy Jimenez singles to shallow center field. Andrew Vaughn lines out to right field to George Springer. Oscar Colas grounds out to second base, Whit Merrifield to Vladimir Guerrero Jr..
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 3, Blue jays 2.
Blue jays eighth. Brandon Belt walks. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homers to right field. Cavan Biggio scores. Matt Chapman lines out to third base to Jake Burger. Daulton Varsho strikes out swinging. Whit Merrifield strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Blue jays 4, White sox 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.