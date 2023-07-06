Blue jays second. Matt Chapman doubles to deep center field. Daulton Varsho flies out to right field to Oscar Colas. Matt Chapman out at third. Whit Merrifield homers to left field. Danny Jansen singles to third base. Cavan Biggio singles to deep right field. Danny Jansen to third. Santiago Espinal flies out to deep right field to Oscar Colas.
1 run, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Blue jays 1, White sox 0.
White sox third. Seby Zavala singles to left center field. Andrew Benintendi doubles to deep left field, advances to 3rd. Seby Zavala out at home. Tim Anderson singles to left field. Andrew Benintendi scores. Luis Robert Jr. strikes out swinging. Eloy Jimenez homers to right field. Tim Anderson scores. Andrew Vaughn lines out to center field to Daulton Varsho.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. White sox 3, Blue jays 1.
Blue jays fourth. Matt Chapman homers to left field. Daulton Varsho flies out to right field to Oscar Colas. Whit Merrifield flies out to deep center field to Luis Robert Jr.. Danny Jansen singles to left field. Cavan Biggio singles to right field. Danny Jansen to third. Santiago Espinal lines out to right field to Oscar Colas.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. White sox 3, Blue jays 2.
Blue jays fifth. George Springer singles to right center field. Bo Bichette singles to center field. George Springer to third. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singles to center field. Bo Bichette to second. George Springer scores. Matt Chapman grounds out to shortstop. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. out at second. Bo Bichette to third. Daulton Varsho grounds out to second base, Zach Remillard to Andrew Vaughn.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 3, White sox 3.
White sox fifth. Seby Zavala doubles. Andrew Benintendi singles to shallow infield. Seby Zavala to third. Tim Anderson grounds out to shortstop. Andrew Benintendi out at second. Seby Zavala scores. Luis Robert Jr. strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. White sox 4, Blue jays 3.
Blue jays sixth. Whit Merrifield homers to left field. Danny Jansen pops out to shallow infield to Jake Burger. Cavan Biggio lines out to deep center field to Luis Robert Jr.. Santiago Espinal flies out to left field to Andrew Benintendi.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Blue jays 4, White sox 4.
Blue jays seventh. George Springer flies out to deep left field to Andrew Benintendi. Bo Bichette singles to deep right field. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. doubles to deep right center field, tagged out at second, Luis Robert Jr. to Zach Remillard to Seby Zavala to Tim Anderson. Bo Bichette scores. Matt Chapman called out on strikes.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Blue jays 5, White sox 4.
