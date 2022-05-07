Blue jays first. George Springer singles to center field. Bo Bichette doubles to deep left field. George Springer scores. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singles to center field. Bo Bichette to third. Teoscar Hernandez strikes out swinging. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. grounds out to second base, Andres Gimenez to Owen Miller.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 1, Guardians 0.
Guardians first. Steven Kwan grounds out to first base to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Amed Rosario singles to center field. Jose Ramirez doubles to deep right field. Amed Rosario to third. Owen Miller doubles to deep left field. Jose Ramirez scores. Amed Rosario scores. Franmil Reyes called out on strikes. Andres Gimenez singles to right field. Owen Miller scores. Oscar Mercado pops out to shallow center field to Bo Bichette.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Guardians 3, Blue jays 1.
Blue jays second. Matt Chapman walks. Alejandro Kirk grounds out to second base, Andres Gimenez to Owen Miller. Matt Chapman to third. Santiago Espinal doubles to deep right center field, tagged out at third, Oscar Mercado to Andres Gimenez to Ernie Clement. Matt Chapman scores. Bradley Zimmer strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Guardians 3, Blue jays 2.
Guardians third. Jose Ramirez grounds out to shallow right field, Bo Bichette to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Owen Miller grounds out to shallow infield, Santiago Espinal to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Franmil Reyes homers to left field. Andres Gimenez grounds out to shortstop, Matt Chapman to Vladimir Guerrero Jr..
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Guardians 4, Blue jays 2.
Guardians fifth. Steven Kwan grounds out to shallow infield, Matt Chapman to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Amed Rosario walks. Jose Ramirez flies out to shallow center field to Bradley Zimmer. Owen Miller walks. Amed Rosario to second. Franmil Reyes singles to center field. Owen Miller to second. Amed Rosario scores. Andres Gimenez reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Franmil Reyes out at second.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Guardians 5, Blue jays 2.
Guardians sixth. Oscar Mercado walks. Luke Maile doubles to deep left field. Oscar Mercado scores. Ernie Clement out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Ryan Borucki to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Luke Maile to third. Steven Kwan singles to center field. Luke Maile scores. Amed Rosario flies out to left center field to Lourdes Gurriel Jr.. Jose Ramirez pops out to Vladimir Guerrero Jr..
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Guardians 7, Blue jays 2.
Guardians seventh. Owen Miller singles to shallow right field. Myles Straw lines out to right field to Teoscar Hernandez. Andres Gimenez singles to shallow center field. Owen Miller to third. Oscar Mercado out on a sacrifice fly to deep left center field to Lourdes Gurriel Jr.. Owen Miller scores. Luke Maile flies out to center field to Bradley Zimmer.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Guardians 8, Blue jays 2.
