Blue jays first. Raimel Tapia strikes out swinging. Bo Bichette singles to left field. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homers to left field. Bo Bichette scores. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. strikes out swinging. Matt Chapman strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Blue jays 2, Guardians 0.
Guardians third. Richie Palacios pops out to shortstop to Matt Chapman. Austin Hedges singles to shallow center field. Myles Straw flies out to shallow center field to Bradley Zimmer. Steven Kwan homers to right field. Austin Hedges scores. Jose Ramirez flies out to shallow left field to Lourdes Gurriel Jr..
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Blue jays 2, Guardians 2.
Guardians fourth. Josh Naylor grounds out to shallow infield, Matt Chapman to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Franmil Reyes singles to left field. Andres Gimenez singles to left field. Franmil Reyes to third. Amed Rosario grounds out to shallow infield, Santiago Espinal to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Andres Gimenez to second. Franmil Reyes scores. Richie Palacios pops out to shallow infield to Matt Chapman.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Guardians 3, Blue jays 2.
Guardians fifth. Austin Hedges grounds out to shortstop, Bo Bichette to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Myles Straw doubles to left field. Steven Kwan walks. Jose Ramirez lines out to shallow infield to Santiago Espinal. Josh Naylor singles to left field. Steven Kwan to third. Myles Straw scores. Franmil Reyes singles to center field. Josh Naylor to second. Steven Kwan scores. Andres Gimenez doubles to left field. Franmil Reyes to third. Josh Naylor scores. Amed Rosario walks. Richie Palacios grounds out to first base, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Casey Lawrence.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Guardians 6, Blue jays 2.
Blue jays sixth. Bo Bichette singles to center field. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit by pitch. Bo Bichette to second. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. strikes out swinging. Matt Chapman flies out to right field to Steven Kwan. Zack Collins doubles to deep right field. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scores. Bo Bichette scores. Santiago Espinal pops out to shallow left field to Amed Rosario.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Guardians 6, Blue jays 4.
Blue jays seventh. Alejandro Kirk homers to left field. Bradley Zimmer singles to shallow infield. Raimel Tapia grounds out to second base, Andres Gimenez to Josh Naylor. Bradley Zimmer to third. Bo Bichette pops out to shortstop to Andres Gimenez. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. walks. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Guardians 6, Blue jays 5.
