Blue jays third. George Springer singles to right center field. Cavan Biggio lines out to deep center field to Brenton Doyle. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homers to left field. Davis Schneider strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Blue jays 1, Rockies 0.
Rockies third. Austin Wynns singles to left field. Charlie Blackmon grounds out to second base. Austin Wynns out at second. Ezequiel Tovar singles to left center field. Ryan McMahon doubles to deep left center field. Ezequiel Tovar scores. Nolan Jones singles to deep right field. Ryan McMahon scores. Brendan Rodgers strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 2, Blue jays 1.
Blue jays fourth. Spencer Horwitz homers to right field. Whit Merrifield flies out to deep right field to Hunter Goodman. Ernie Clement singles to center field. Daulton Varsho grounds out to second base. Ernie Clement out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Blue jays 2, Rockies 2.
Rockies fourth. Elehuris Montero doubles to deep center field. Hunter Goodman doubles to deep right field. Elehuris Montero scores. Brenton Doyle out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Kevin Gausman to Spencer Horwitz. Hunter Goodman to third. Austin Wynns walks. Charlie Blackmon pops out to second base to Davis Schneider. Ezequiel Tovar flies out to right field to George Springer.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rockies 3, Blue jays 2.
Blue jays fifth. Tyler Heineman lines out to second base to Brendan Rodgers. George Springer lines out to shortstop to Ezequiel Tovar. Cavan Biggio walks. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singles to deep left field, advances to 2nd. Cavan Biggio scores. Throwing error by Nolan Jones. Davis Schneider doubles to deep left field. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scores. Spencer Horwitz singles to shallow left field. Davis Schneider scores. Whit Merrifield flies out to deep right field to Hunter Goodman.
3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Blue jays 5, Rockies 3.
Rockies fifth. Ryan McMahon strikes out swinging. Nolan Jones strikes out swinging. Brendan Rodgers walks. Elehuris Montero walks. Brendan Rodgers to second. Hunter Goodman doubles to deep left field. Elehuris Montero scores. Brendan Rodgers scores. Brenton Doyle strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 5, Rockies 5.
Blue jays ninth. Santiago Espinal singles to left field. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grounds out to shallow infield, Ezequiel Tovar to Elehuris Montero. Mason McCoy to second. Davis Schneider called out on strikes. Spencer Horwitz walks. Whit Merrifield singles to right field. Spencer Horwitz to third. Mason McCoy scores. Ernie Clement singles to shallow right field. Whit Merrifield to third. Spencer Horwitz scores. Daulton Varsho lines out to shallow right field to Brendan Rodgers.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Blue jays 7, Rockies 5.
