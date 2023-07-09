Tigers second. Javier Baez singles to shallow center field. Akil Baddoo singles to right field. Javier Baez to third. Miguel Cabrera singles to shallow center field. Akil Baddoo to second. Javier Baez scores. Andy Ibanez grounds out to shallow infield, Matt Chapman to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Miguel Cabrera to second. Akil Baddoo to third. Eric Haase strikes out swinging. Zach McKinstry pops out to shallow infield to Matt Chapman.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Tigers 1, Blue jays 0.
Tigers third. Riley Greene homers to center field. Spencer Torkelson flies out to deep left field to Whit Merrifield. Kerry Carpenter grounds out to third base, Matt Chapman to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Javier Baez pops out to first base to Vladimir Guerrero Jr..
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Tigers 2, Blue jays 0.
Tigers fifth. Zach McKinstry singles to right field. Riley Greene singles to deep center field. Zach McKinstry to third. Spencer Torkelson singles to right field. Riley Greene to second. Zach McKinstry scores. Kerry Carpenter grounds out to first base, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Trevor Richards. Spencer Torkelson to second. Riley Greene to third. Javier Baez strikes out swinging. Akil Baddoo grounds out to second base, Santiago Espinal to Vladimir Guerrero Jr..
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Tigers 3, Blue jays 0.
Blue jays seventh. Matt Chapman triples to deep center field. Danny Jansen pops out to Eric Haase. Alejandro Kirk grounds out to shallow infield, Javier Baez to Spencer Torkelson. Matt Chapman scores. Daulton Varsho pinch-hitting for Santiago Espinal. Daulton Varsho flies out to shallow left field to Akil Baddoo.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Tigers 3, Blue jays 1.
Blue jays ninth. Bo Bichette strikes out swinging. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grounds out to third base, Andy Ibanez to Spencer Torkelson. Matt Chapman walks. Danny Jansen homers to left field. Matt Chapman scores. Alejandro Kirk strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Blue jays 3, Tigers 3.
Blue jays tenth. Daulton Varsho reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Alejandro Kirk out at third. Nathan Lukes doubles. Daulton Varsho scores. Kevin Kiermaier grounds out to first base to Spencer Torkelson. Nathan Lukes to third. Whit Merrifield grounds out to second base, Zack Short to Spencer Torkelson.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 4, Tigers 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.