|New York City FC
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Toronto FC
|0
|1
|—
|1
First Half_None.
Second Half_1, Toronto FC, Sapong, 1 (Laryea), 46th minute.
Goalies_New York City FC, Luis Barraza, Matt Freese; Toronto FC, Sean Johnson, Tomas Romero.
Yellow Cards_Parks, New York City FC, 55th; Laryea, Toronto FC, 65th; Hedges, Toronto FC, 72nd; Johnson, Toronto FC, 81st.
Referee_Armando Villarreal. Assistant Referees_Andrew Bigelow, Meghan Mullen, Alejandro Mariscal. 4th Official_Ben Pilgrim.
Lineups
New York City FC_Luis Barraza; Maxime Chanot, Mitja Ilenic, Thiago Martins Bueno; Richard Ledezma, Keaton Parks (Alfredo Morales, 55th), Matias Pellegrini (Andres Jasson, 55th), Santiago Rodriguez, James Sands; Kevin O'Toole, Talles Magno.
Toronto FC_Sean Johnson; Kobe Franklin, Matt Hedges, Richie Laryea, Sigurd Rosted; Federico Bernardeschi, Alonso Coello, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Brandon Servania (Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, 90th+2); Lorenzo Insigne, C.J. Sapong (Adama Diomande, 90th+2).
