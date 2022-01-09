THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, JAN. 9, 2022

Toronto Maple Leafs

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F34Auston Matthews3022143648804135.163
F88William Nylander3315203566504116.129
F91John Tavares32142034616501103.136
D44Morgan Rielly3342428151010287.046
F15Alexander Kerfoot336182419400151.118
F16Mitch Marner26615215401363.095
F58Michael Bunting337132012420167.104
F25Ondrej Kase28881641210077.104
F19Jason Spezza29751201230046.152
D78T.J. Brodie333811101200019.158
F24Wayne Simmonds32471104000249.082
F47Pierre Engvall32461001010064.063
F64David Kampf33461011200140.100
D8Jake Muzzin321910-4800041.024
F20Nick Ritchie31279-52110048.042
D38Rasmus Sandin280996200024.000
D37Timothy Liljegren190443400024.000
F65Ilya Mikheyev43142021117.176
D23Travis Dermott221233400118.056
F43Kyle Clifford7022-250003.000
D3Justin Holl2711221001117.059
F46Alex Steeves3011-100002.000
F22Michael Amadio3000100002.000
F28Joey Anderson2000000004.000
D33Alex Biega1000000001.000
D56Kristians Rubins3000-240005.000
F94Kirill Semyonov3000-200001.000
F43Brett Seney2000000001.000
TEAM TOTALS3311220031272238293221125.100
OPPONENT TOTALS3382135217-80232150101044.079
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
36Jack Campbell2615071.9917534507830.936000
60Joseph Woll42392.763101111230.911002
35Petr Mrazek31604.13210011920.88000
30Michael Hutchinson2784.5601006420.857000
TEAM TOTALS3319972.3622835781040.921112200238
OPPONENT TOTALS3319973.271119311081121.90082135232

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you