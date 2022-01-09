THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, JAN. 9, 2022
Toronto Maple Leafs
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|34
|Auston Matthews
|30
|22
|14
|36
|4
|8
|8
|0
|4
|135
|.163
|F
|88
|William Nylander
|33
|15
|20
|35
|6
|6
|5
|0
|4
|116
|.129
|F
|91
|John Tavares
|32
|14
|20
|34
|6
|16
|5
|0
|1
|103
|.136
|D
|44
|Morgan Rielly
|33
|4
|24
|28
|15
|10
|1
|0
|2
|87
|.046
|F
|15
|Alexander Kerfoot
|33
|6
|18
|24
|19
|4
|0
|0
|1
|51
|.118
|F
|16
|Mitch Marner
|26
|6
|15
|21
|5
|4
|0
|1
|3
|63
|.095
|F
|58
|Michael Bunting
|33
|7
|13
|20
|1
|24
|2
|0
|1
|67
|.104
|F
|25
|Ondrej Kase
|28
|8
|8
|16
|4
|12
|1
|0
|0
|77
|.104
|F
|19
|Jason Spezza
|29
|7
|5
|12
|0
|12
|3
|0
|0
|46
|.152
|D
|78
|T.J. Brodie
|33
|3
|8
|11
|10
|12
|0
|0
|0
|19
|.158
|F
|24
|Wayne Simmonds
|32
|4
|7
|11
|0
|40
|0
|0
|2
|49
|.082
|F
|47
|Pierre Engvall
|32
|4
|6
|10
|0
|10
|1
|0
|0
|64
|.063
|F
|64
|David Kampf
|33
|4
|6
|10
|1
|12
|0
|0
|1
|40
|.100
|D
|8
|Jake Muzzin
|32
|1
|9
|10
|-4
|8
|0
|0
|0
|41
|.024
|F
|20
|Nick Ritchie
|31
|2
|7
|9
|-5
|21
|1
|0
|0
|48
|.042
|D
|38
|Rasmus Sandin
|28
|0
|9
|9
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|24
|.000
|D
|37
|Timothy Liljegren
|19
|0
|4
|4
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|24
|.000
|F
|65
|Ilya Mikheyev
|4
|3
|1
|4
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|17
|.176
|D
|23
|Travis Dermott
|22
|1
|2
|3
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|18
|.056
|F
|43
|Kyle Clifford
|7
|0
|2
|2
|-2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|D
|3
|Justin Holl
|27
|1
|1
|2
|2
|10
|0
|1
|1
|17
|.059
|F
|46
|Alex Steeves
|3
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|22
|Michael Amadio
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|28
|Joey Anderson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|33
|Alex Biega
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|56
|Kristians Rubins
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|94
|Kirill Semyonov
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|43
|Brett Seney
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|33
|112
|200
|312
|72
|238
|29
|3
|22
|1125
|.100
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|33
|82
|135
|217
|-80
|232
|15
|0
|10
|1044
|.079
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|36
|Jack Campbell
|26
|1507
|1.99
|17
|5
|3
|4
|50
|783
|0.936
|0
|0
|0
|60
|Joseph Woll
|4
|239
|2.76
|3
|1
|0
|1
|11
|123
|0.911
|0
|0
|2
|35
|Petr Mrazek
|3
|160
|4.13
|2
|1
|0
|0
|11
|92
|0.88
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Michael Hutchinson
|2
|78
|4.56
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|42
|0.857
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|33
|1997
|2.36
|22
|8
|3
|5
|78
|1040
|.921
|112
|200
|238
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|33
|1997
|3.27
|11
|19
|3
|1
|108
|1121
|.900
|82
|135
|232
