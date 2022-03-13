THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, MARCH 13, 2022
Toronto Maple Leafs
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|34
|Auston Matthews
|55
|44
|32
|76
|12
|10
|13
|0
|6
|248
|.177
|F
|16
|Mitch Marner
|49
|23
|39
|62
|14
|10
|5
|2
|5
|145
|.159
|F
|88
|William Nylander
|58
|23
|31
|54
|-11
|12
|7
|0
|4
|188
|.122
|F
|91
|John Tavares
|57
|19
|35
|54
|-4
|24
|7
|0
|1
|175
|.109
|F
|58
|Michael Bunting
|58
|20
|27
|47
|20
|38
|2
|0
|2
|127
|.157
|D
|44
|Morgan Rielly
|58
|6
|40
|46
|9
|28
|2
|0
|3
|154
|.039
|F
|15
|Alexander Kerfoot
|58
|10
|32
|42
|15
|14
|0
|0
|1
|84
|.119
|F
|25
|Ondrej Kase
|46
|11
|13
|24
|5
|14
|3
|1
|1
|112
|.098
|F
|47
|Pierre Engvall
|54
|10
|12
|22
|2
|16
|1
|0
|1
|109
|.092
|F
|64
|David Kampf
|58
|8
|13
|21
|6
|18
|0
|2
|1
|72
|.111
|F
|19
|Jason Spezza
|52
|10
|10
|20
|-2
|20
|3
|0
|0
|69
|.145
|D
|78
|T.J. Brodie
|58
|4
|15
|19
|14
|22
|0
|0
|0
|49
|.082
|D
|37
|Timothy Liljegren
|41
|1
|14
|15
|7
|10
|0
|0
|0
|54
|.019
|F
|65
|Ilya Mikheyev
|29
|10
|5
|15
|6
|4
|2
|2
|4
|76
|.132
|D
|38
|Rasmus Sandin
|47
|4
|11
|15
|8
|4
|0
|0
|2
|43
|.093
|F
|24
|Wayne Simmonds
|56
|4
|10
|14
|-5
|51
|0
|0
|2
|67
|.060
|D
|3
|Justin Holl
|47
|2
|11
|13
|14
|25
|0
|1
|1
|46
|.043
|D
|8
|Jake Muzzin
|41
|2
|10
|12
|-8
|12
|0
|0
|0
|61
|.033
|F
|12
|Nick Ritchie
|33
|2
|7
|9
|-6
|23
|1
|0
|0
|52
|.038
|D
|23
|Travis Dermott
|42
|1
|4
|5
|4
|14
|0
|0
|1
|36
|.028
|F
|43
|Kyle Clifford
|10
|0
|2
|2
|-4
|7
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|D
|46
|Ilya Lyubushkin
|9
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|89
|Nicholas Robertson
|7
|1
|0
|1
|-4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|F
|46
|Alex Steeves
|3
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|22
|Michael Amadio
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|28
|Joey Anderson
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.000
|D
|33
|Alex Biega
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|48
|Carl Dahlstrom
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|56
|Kristians Rubins
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|94
|Kirill Semyonov
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|62
|Brett Seney
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|58
|215
|376
|591
|87
|408
|46
|8
|35
|2006
|.107
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|58
|175
|294
|469
|-107
|384
|26
|2
|20
|1776
|.099
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|36
|Jack Campbell
|40
|2285
|2.65
|24
|9
|4
|4
|101
|1172
|0.914
|0
|1
|0
|35
|Petr Mrazek
|16
|855
|3.43
|10
|5
|0
|0
|49
|421
|0.884
|0
|0
|0
|60
|Joseph Woll
|4
|239
|2.76
|3
|1
|0
|1
|11
|123
|0.911
|0
|0
|2
|30
|Michael Hutchinson
|2
|78
|4.56
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|42
|0.857
|0
|0
|0
|50
|Erik Kallgren
|1
|30
|2.0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|11
|0.909
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|58
|3512
|2.9
|37
|16
|5
|5
|168
|1769
|.901
|215
|376
|408
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|58
|3512
|3.53
|21
|31
|6
|1
|205
|1996
|.893
|175
|294
|384
