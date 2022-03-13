THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, MARCH 13, 2022

Toronto Maple Leafs

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F34Auston Matthews5544327612101306248.177
F16Mitch Marner492339621410525145.159
F88William Nylander58233154-1112704188.122
F91John Tavares57193554-424701175.109
F58Michael Bunting582027472038202127.157
D44Morgan Rielly5864046928203154.039
F15Alexander Kerfoot58103242151400184.119
F25Ondrej Kase46111324514311112.098
F47Pierre Engvall54101222216101109.092
F64David Kampf588132161802172.111
F19Jason Spezza52101020-22030069.145
D78T.J. Brodie5841519142200049.082
D37Timothy Liljegren411141571000054.019
F65Ilya Mikheyev29105156422476.132
D38Rasmus Sandin47411158400243.093
F24Wayne Simmonds5641014-55100267.060
D3Justin Holl4721113142501146.043
D8Jake Muzzin4121012-81200061.033
F12Nick Ritchie33279-62310052.038
D23Travis Dermott4214541400136.028
F43Kyle Clifford10022-470005.000
D46Ilya Lyubushkin9011120003.000
F89Nicholas Robertson7101-4200010.100
F46Alex Steeves3011-100002.000
F22Michael Amadio3000100002.000
F28Joey Anderson4000-100008.000
D33Alex Biega2000-200002.000
D48Carl Dahlstrom1000120000.000
D56Kristians Rubins3000-240005.000
F94Kirill Semyonov3000-200001.000
F62Brett Seney2000000001.000
TEAM TOTALS5821537659187408468352006.107
OPPONENT TOTALS58175294469-107384262201776.099
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
36Jack Campbell4022852.652494410111720.914010
35Petr Mrazek168553.4310500494210.884000
60Joseph Woll42392.763101111230.911002
30Michael Hutchinson2784.5601006420.857000
50Erik Kallgren1302.000101110.909000
TEAM TOTALS5835122.93716551681769.901215376408
OPPONENT TOTALS5835123.532131612051996.893175294384

