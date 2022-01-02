THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, JAN. 2, 2022

Toronto Maple Leafs

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F34Auston Matthews2820133336804124.161
F88William Nylander3115183346504112.134
F91John Tavares3013203371450197.134
D44Morgan Rielly3142327141010284.048
F16Mitch Marner25615215401362.097
F58Michael Bunting317121902420164.109
F15Alexander Kerfoot314151916400148.083
F25Ondrej Kase28881641210077.104
F19Jason Spezza27751211230046.152
D78T.J. Brodie31281012800015.133
F47Pierre Engvall31461001010064.063
F64David Kampf31461021000136.111
F24Wayne Simmonds30461024000249.082
D8Jake Muzzin30189-2800040.025
D38Rasmus Sandin260995200023.000
F20Nick Ritchie29178-41900044.023
D37Timothy Liljegren190443400024.000
D23Travis Dermott201233400117.059
F43Kyle Clifford6022-150002.000
D3Justin Holl2511221001114.071
F65Ilya Mikheyev2202301107.286
F46Alex Steeves3011-100002.000
F22Michael Amadio3000100002.000
F28Joey Anderson2000000004.000
D33Alex Biega1000000001.000
D56Kristians Rubins3000-240005.000
F94Kirill Semyonov3000-200001.000
F43Brett Seney1000000001.000
TEAM TOTALS3110418929375226273211065.098
OPPONENT TOTALS3175122197-822241509965.078
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
36Jack Campbell2413871.8616524437040.939000
60Joseph Woll42392.763101111230.911002
35Petr Mrazek31604.13210011920.88000
30Michael Hutchinson2784.5601006420.857000
TEAM TOTALS3118762.292182571961.922104189226
OPPONENT TOTALS3118763.261018311011062.90275122224

