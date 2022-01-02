THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, JAN. 2, 2022
Toronto Maple Leafs
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|34
|Auston Matthews
|28
|20
|13
|33
|3
|6
|8
|0
|4
|124
|.161
|F
|88
|William Nylander
|31
|15
|18
|33
|4
|6
|5
|0
|4
|112
|.134
|F
|91
|John Tavares
|30
|13
|20
|33
|7
|14
|5
|0
|1
|97
|.134
|D
|44
|Morgan Rielly
|31
|4
|23
|27
|14
|10
|1
|0
|2
|84
|.048
|F
|16
|Mitch Marner
|25
|6
|15
|21
|5
|4
|0
|1
|3
|62
|.097
|F
|58
|Michael Bunting
|31
|7
|12
|19
|0
|24
|2
|0
|1
|64
|.109
|F
|15
|Alexander Kerfoot
|31
|4
|15
|19
|16
|4
|0
|0
|1
|48
|.083
|F
|25
|Ondrej Kase
|28
|8
|8
|16
|4
|12
|1
|0
|0
|77
|.104
|F
|19
|Jason Spezza
|27
|7
|5
|12
|1
|12
|3
|0
|0
|46
|.152
|D
|78
|T.J. Brodie
|31
|2
|8
|10
|12
|8
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.133
|F
|47
|Pierre Engvall
|31
|4
|6
|10
|0
|10
|1
|0
|0
|64
|.063
|F
|64
|David Kampf
|31
|4
|6
|10
|2
|10
|0
|0
|1
|36
|.111
|F
|24
|Wayne Simmonds
|30
|4
|6
|10
|2
|40
|0
|0
|2
|49
|.082
|D
|8
|Jake Muzzin
|30
|1
|8
|9
|-2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|40
|.025
|D
|38
|Rasmus Sandin
|26
|0
|9
|9
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.000
|F
|20
|Nick Ritchie
|29
|1
|7
|8
|-4
|19
|0
|0
|0
|44
|.023
|D
|37
|Timothy Liljegren
|19
|0
|4
|4
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|24
|.000
|D
|23
|Travis Dermott
|20
|1
|2
|3
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|17
|.059
|F
|43
|Kyle Clifford
|6
|0
|2
|2
|-1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|3
|Justin Holl
|25
|1
|1
|2
|2
|10
|0
|1
|1
|14
|.071
|F
|65
|Ilya Mikheyev
|2
|2
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|7
|.286
|F
|46
|Alex Steeves
|3
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|22
|Michael Amadio
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|28
|Joey Anderson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|33
|Alex Biega
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|56
|Kristians Rubins
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|94
|Kirill Semyonov
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|43
|Brett Seney
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|31
|104
|189
|293
|75
|226
|27
|3
|21
|1065
|.098
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|31
|75
|122
|197
|-82
|224
|15
|0
|9
|965
|.078
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|36
|Jack Campbell
|24
|1387
|1.86
|16
|5
|2
|4
|43
|704
|0.939
|0
|0
|0
|60
|Joseph Woll
|4
|239
|2.76
|3
|1
|0
|1
|11
|123
|0.911
|0
|0
|2
|35
|Petr Mrazek
|3
|160
|4.13
|2
|1
|0
|0
|11
|92
|0.88
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Michael Hutchinson
|2
|78
|4.56
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|42
|0.857
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|31
|1876
|2.29
|21
|8
|2
|5
|71
|961
|.922
|104
|189
|226
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|31
|1876
|3.26
|10
|18
|3
|1
|101
|1062
|.902
|75
|122
|224
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.