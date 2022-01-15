THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, JAN. 15, 2022
Toronto Maple Leafs
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|34
|Auston Matthews
|32
|24
|14
|38
|5
|10
|8
|0
|4
|143
|.168
|F
|88
|William Nylander
|35
|16
|20
|36
|7
|8
|5
|0
|4
|126
|.127
|F
|91
|John Tavares
|34
|14
|20
|34
|6
|16
|5
|0
|1
|107
|.131
|D
|44
|Morgan Rielly
|35
|4
|25
|29
|15
|10
|1
|0
|2
|91
|.044
|F
|15
|Alexander Kerfoot
|35
|6
|19
|25
|19
|6
|0
|0
|1
|53
|.113
|F
|58
|Michael Bunting
|35
|7
|15
|22
|3
|26
|2
|0
|1
|72
|.097
|F
|16
|Mitch Marner
|26
|6
|15
|21
|5
|4
|0
|1
|3
|63
|.095
|F
|25
|Ondrej Kase
|30
|8
|9
|17
|6
|12
|1
|0
|0
|84
|.095
|F
|24
|Wayne Simmonds
|34
|4
|8
|12
|0
|40
|0
|0
|2
|51
|.078
|F
|19
|Jason Spezza
|31
|7
|5
|12
|-1
|12
|3
|0
|0
|47
|.149
|D
|78
|T.J. Brodie
|35
|3
|8
|11
|9
|12
|0
|0
|0
|21
|.143
|D
|8
|Jake Muzzin
|34
|1
|10
|11
|-2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|42
|.024
|F
|47
|Pierre Engvall
|32
|4
|6
|10
|0
|10
|1
|0
|0
|64
|.063
|F
|64
|David Kampf
|35
|4
|6
|10
|2
|12
|0
|0
|1
|41
|.098
|F
|20
|Nick Ritchie
|33
|2
|7
|9
|-6
|23
|1
|0
|0
|52
|.038
|D
|38
|Rasmus Sandin
|29
|0
|9
|9
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|24
|.000
|F
|65
|Ilya Mikheyev
|6
|4
|1
|5
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|20
|.200
|D
|37
|Timothy Liljegren
|20
|0
|4
|4
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|24
|.000
|D
|23
|Travis Dermott
|24
|1
|2
|3
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|21
|.048
|D
|3
|Justin Holl
|29
|1
|2
|3
|4
|10
|0
|1
|1
|21
|.048
|F
|43
|Kyle Clifford
|8
|0
|2
|2
|-2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|46
|Alex Steeves
|3
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|22
|Michael Amadio
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|28
|Joey Anderson
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.000
|D
|33
|Alex Biega
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|56
|Kristians Rubins
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|94
|Kirill Semyonov
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|62
|Brett Seney
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|35
|116
|208
|324
|77
|254
|29
|3
|22
|1189
|.098
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|35
|87
|143
|230
|-85
|242
|17
|0
|11
|1096
|.079
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|36
|Jack Campbell
|27
|1572
|2.02
|18
|5
|3
|4
|53
|817
|0.935
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Petr Mrazek
|4
|217
|3.59
|2
|2
|0
|0
|13
|110
|0.882
|0
|0
|0
|60
|Joseph Woll
|4
|239
|2.76
|3
|1
|0
|1
|11
|123
|0.911
|0
|0
|2
|30
|Michael Hutchinson
|2
|78
|4.56
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|42
|0.857
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|35
|2122
|2.37
|23
|9
|3
|5
|83
|1092
|.921
|116
|208
|254
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|35
|2122
|3.2
|12
|19
|4
|1
|112
|1185
|.902
|87
|143
|242
