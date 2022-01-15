THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, JAN. 15, 2022

Toronto Maple Leafs

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F34Auston Matthews32241438510804143.168
F88William Nylander3516203678504126.127
F91John Tavares34142034616501107.131
D44Morgan Rielly3542529151010291.044
F15Alexander Kerfoot356192519600153.113
F58Michael Bunting357152232620172.097
F16Mitch Marner26615215401363.095
F25Ondrej Kase30891761210084.095
F24Wayne Simmonds34481204000251.078
F19Jason Spezza317512-11230047.149
D78T.J. Brodie35381191200021.143
D8Jake Muzzin3411011-21000042.024
F47Pierre Engvall32461001010064.063
F64David Kampf35461021200141.098
F20Nick Ritchie33279-62310052.038
D38Rasmus Sandin290996200024.000
F65Ilya Mikheyev64151021120.200
D37Timothy Liljegren200442400024.000
D23Travis Dermott241233400121.048
D3Justin Holl2912341001121.048
F43Kyle Clifford8022-270003.000
F46Alex Steeves3011-100002.000
F22Michael Amadio3000100002.000
F28Joey Anderson3000-100007.000
D33Alex Biega1000000001.000
D56Kristians Rubins3000-240005.000
F94Kirill Semyonov3000-200001.000
F62Brett Seney2000000001.000
TEAM TOTALS3511620832477254293221189.098
OPPONENT TOTALS3587143230-85242170111096.079
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
36Jack Campbell2715722.0218534538170.935000
35Petr Mrazek42173.592200131100.882000
60Joseph Woll42392.763101111230.911002
30Michael Hutchinson2784.5601006420.857000
TEAM TOTALS3521222.3723935831092.921116208254
OPPONENT TOTALS3521223.21219411121185.90287143242

