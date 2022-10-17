THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, OCT. 17, 2022

Toronto Maple Leafs

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F91John Tavares31341010011.091
F16Mitch Marner3033040008.000
F88William Nylander32131010015.133
D44Morgan Rielly3033-300004.000
F58Michael Bunting3112020004.250
F19Calle Jarnkrok3112020005.200
F34Auston Matthews31121000117.059
D78T.J. Brodie3011-300002.000
D55Mark Giordano3011320002.000
D3Justin Holl3101120016.167
F64David Kampf3101-120002.500
F15Alexander Kerfoot3011120006.000
F62Denis Malgin3101200002.500
D8Jake Muzzin3011020007.000
D38Rasmus Sandin3011220003.000
F12Zachary Aston-Reese3000-100002.000
F96Nicolas Aube-Kubel3000-120001.000
F47Pierre Engvall3000-200006.000
TEAM TOTALS391827122202103.087
OPPONENT TOTALS38132101810177.104
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
35Ilya Samsonov21192.020004540.926000
30Matt Murray1594.0701004230.826000
TEAM TOTALS31802.672100877.89691822
OPPONENT TOTALS31803.012009103.91381318

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you