THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, OCT. 17, 2022
Toronto Maple Leafs
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|91
|John Tavares
|3
|1
|3
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|11
|.091
|F
|16
|Mitch Marner
|3
|0
|3
|3
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.000
|F
|88
|William Nylander
|3
|2
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|15
|.133
|D
|44
|Morgan Rielly
|3
|0
|3
|3
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|58
|Michael Bunting
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.250
|F
|19
|Calle Jarnkrok
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.200
|F
|34
|Auston Matthews
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|.059
|D
|78
|T.J. Brodie
|3
|0
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|55
|Mark Giordano
|3
|0
|1
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|3
|Justin Holl
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|.167
|F
|64
|David Kampf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.500
|F
|15
|Alexander Kerfoot
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|62
|Denis Malgin
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.500
|D
|8
|Jake Muzzin
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.000
|D
|38
|Rasmus Sandin
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|12
|Zachary Aston-Reese
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|96
|Nicolas Aube-Kubel
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|47
|Pierre Engvall
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|3
|9
|18
|27
|1
|22
|2
|0
|2
|103
|.087
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|3
|8
|13
|21
|0
|18
|1
|0
|1
|77
|.104
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|35
|Ilya Samsonov
|2
|119
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|54
|0.926
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Matt Murray
|1
|59
|4.07
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|23
|0.826
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|3
|180
|2.67
|2
|1
|0
|0
|8
|77
|.896
|9
|18
|22
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|3
|180
|3.0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|9
|103
|.913
|8
|13
|18
