THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, JAN. 22, 2022

Toronto Maple Leafs

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F34Auston Matthews34251641310904153.163
F88William Nylander3716213748504130.123
F91John Tavares36152136416501120.125
D44Morgan Rielly3742731161210294.043
F15Alexander Kerfoot376202616600158.103
F16Mitch Marner28817253411369.116
F58Michael Bunting379152432820176.118
F25Ondrej Kase30891761210084.095
F47Pierre Engvall34491321210071.056
F24Wayne Simmonds364812-24000252.077
F19Jason Spezza337512-31230049.143
D78T.J. Brodie37381191200021.143
D8Jake Muzzin3511011-21000046.022
F64David Kampf37461021200146.087
F20Nick Ritchie33279-62310052.038
D38Rasmus Sandin310993200026.000
F65Ilya Mikheyev86173421226.231
D37Timothy Liljegren221451400027.037
D23Travis Dermott261341400121.048
D3Justin Holl2912341001121.048
F43Kyle Clifford10022-470005.000
F46Alex Steeves3011-100002.000
F22Michael Amadio3000100002.000
F28Joey Anderson3000-100007.000
D33Alex Biega2000-200002.000
D56Kristians Rubins3000-240005.000
F94Kirill Semyonov3000-200001.000
F62Brett Seney2000000001.000
TEAM TOTALS3712522134656264313231267.099
OPPONENT TOTALS3798162260-65258170121148.085
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
36Jack Campbell2916902.2419634638680.927000
35Petr Mrazek42173.592200131100.882000
60Joseph Woll42392.763101111230.911002
30Michael Hutchinson2784.5601006420.857000
TEAM TOTALS3722422.51241035931143.915125221264
OPPONENT TOTALS3722423.271320411211263.90198162258

