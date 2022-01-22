THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, JAN. 22, 2022
Toronto Maple Leafs
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|34
|Auston Matthews
|34
|25
|16
|41
|3
|10
|9
|0
|4
|153
|.163
|F
|88
|William Nylander
|37
|16
|21
|37
|4
|8
|5
|0
|4
|130
|.123
|F
|91
|John Tavares
|36
|15
|21
|36
|4
|16
|5
|0
|1
|120
|.125
|D
|44
|Morgan Rielly
|37
|4
|27
|31
|16
|12
|1
|0
|2
|94
|.043
|F
|15
|Alexander Kerfoot
|37
|6
|20
|26
|16
|6
|0
|0
|1
|58
|.103
|F
|16
|Mitch Marner
|28
|8
|17
|25
|3
|4
|1
|1
|3
|69
|.116
|F
|58
|Michael Bunting
|37
|9
|15
|24
|3
|28
|2
|0
|1
|76
|.118
|F
|25
|Ondrej Kase
|30
|8
|9
|17
|6
|12
|1
|0
|0
|84
|.095
|F
|47
|Pierre Engvall
|34
|4
|9
|13
|2
|12
|1
|0
|0
|71
|.056
|F
|24
|Wayne Simmonds
|36
|4
|8
|12
|-2
|40
|0
|0
|2
|52
|.077
|F
|19
|Jason Spezza
|33
|7
|5
|12
|-3
|12
|3
|0
|0
|49
|.143
|D
|78
|T.J. Brodie
|37
|3
|8
|11
|9
|12
|0
|0
|0
|21
|.143
|D
|8
|Jake Muzzin
|35
|1
|10
|11
|-2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|46
|.022
|F
|64
|David Kampf
|37
|4
|6
|10
|2
|12
|0
|0
|1
|46
|.087
|F
|20
|Nick Ritchie
|33
|2
|7
|9
|-6
|23
|1
|0
|0
|52
|.038
|D
|38
|Rasmus Sandin
|31
|0
|9
|9
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|26
|.000
|F
|65
|Ilya Mikheyev
|8
|6
|1
|7
|3
|4
|2
|1
|2
|26
|.231
|D
|37
|Timothy Liljegren
|22
|1
|4
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|27
|.037
|D
|23
|Travis Dermott
|26
|1
|3
|4
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|21
|.048
|D
|3
|Justin Holl
|29
|1
|2
|3
|4
|10
|0
|1
|1
|21
|.048
|F
|43
|Kyle Clifford
|10
|0
|2
|2
|-4
|7
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|46
|Alex Steeves
|3
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|22
|Michael Amadio
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|28
|Joey Anderson
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.000
|D
|33
|Alex Biega
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|56
|Kristians Rubins
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|94
|Kirill Semyonov
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|62
|Brett Seney
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|37
|125
|221
|346
|56
|264
|31
|3
|23
|1267
|.099
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|37
|98
|162
|260
|-65
|258
|17
|0
|12
|1148
|.085
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|36
|Jack Campbell
|29
|1690
|2.24
|19
|6
|3
|4
|63
|868
|0.927
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Petr Mrazek
|4
|217
|3.59
|2
|2
|0
|0
|13
|110
|0.882
|0
|0
|0
|60
|Joseph Woll
|4
|239
|2.76
|3
|1
|0
|1
|11
|123
|0.911
|0
|0
|2
|30
|Michael Hutchinson
|2
|78
|4.56
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|42
|0.857
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|37
|2242
|2.51
|24
|10
|3
|5
|93
|1143
|.915
|125
|221
|264
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|37
|2242
|3.27
|13
|20
|4
|1
|121
|1263
|.901
|98
|162
|258
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.