Blue jays second. Teoscar Hernandez lines out to deep left field to Jake Cave. Corey Dickerson singles to shallow left field. Santiago Espinal singles to shallow center field. Corey Dickerson to second. Danny Jansen homers to center field. Santiago Espinal scores. Corey Dickerson scores. Randal Grichuk flies out to right field to Max Kepler. George Springer strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Blue jays 3, Twins 0.
Twins second. Mitch Garver walks. Miguel Sano hit by pitch. Mitch Garver to second. Nick Gordon strikes out swinging. Jake Cave singles to right field. Miguel Sano to third. Mitch Garver scores. Luis Arraez grounds out to shallow infield. Jake Cave out at second.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 3, Twins 1.
Blue jays fifth. Randal Grichuk flies out to deep left field to Jake Cave. George Springer homers to center field. Marcus Semien grounds out to shortstop, Nick Gordon to Miguel Sano. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. flies out to deep center field to Byron Buxton.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Blue jays 4, Twins 1.
Twins fifth. Jake Cave flies out to left field to Corey Dickerson. Luis Arraez lines out to right center field to Teoscar Hernandez. Byron Buxton homers to center field. Jorge Polanco called out on strikes.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Blue jays 4, Twins 2.
Blue jays eighth. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grounds out to shortstop, Nick Gordon to Miguel Sano. Bo Bichette doubles to deep left center field. Teoscar Hernandez doubles. Bo Bichette scores. Jarrod Dyson grounds out to first base to Miguel Sano. Teoscar Hernandez to third. Santiago Espinal flies out to deep right field to Max Kepler.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 5, Twins 2.