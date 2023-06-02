Blue jays first. George Springer homers to center field. Bo Bichette lines out to right field to Starling Marte. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. lines out to shallow infield, Justin Verlander to Pete Alonso. Brandon Belt walks. Matt Chapman strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 1, Mets 0.
Blue jays ninth. Matt Chapman flies out to shallow center field to Mark Canha. Whit Merrifield singles to shortstop. Daulton Varsho homers to right field. Whit Merrifield scores. Alejandro Kirk grounds out to shallow infield, Jeff Brigham to Pete Alonso. Kevin Kiermaier called out on strikes.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Blue jays 3, Mets 0.
