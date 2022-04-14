Yankees third. Gleyber Torres lines out to shallow center field to Cavan Biggio. Isiah Kiner-Falefa singles to shallow left field. Jose Trevino singles to shallow left field, advances to 2nd. Isiah Kiner-Falefa scores. Fielding error by Lourdes Gurriel Jr.. Josh Donaldson called out on strikes. Aaron Judge flies out to deep center field to Bradley Zimmer.
1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Yankees 1, Blue jays 0.
Yankees fifth. Joey Gallo flies out to deep center field to Bradley Zimmer. Gleyber Torres grounds out to shallow infield, Santiago Espinal to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Isiah Kiner-Falefa doubles to shallow infield. Jose Trevino singles to shallow center field. Isiah Kiner-Falefa scores. Josh Donaldson strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 2, Blue jays 0.
Yankees eighth. Aaron Judge doubles to deep center field. Anthony Rizzo grounds out to shallow infield to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Aaron Judge to third. Giancarlo Stanton grounds out to shallow infield, Bo Bichette to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Aaron Judge scores. DJ LeMahieu grounds out to shallow infield, Cavan Biggio to Vladimir Guerrero Jr..
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 3, Blue jays 0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.