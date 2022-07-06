Athletics first. Nick Allen walks. Ramon Laureano walks. Nick Allen to second. Christian Bethancourt singles to center field. Ramon Laureano to third. Nick Allen scores. Sean Murphy grounds out to shallow infield. Christian Bethancourt out at second. Ramon Laureano scores. Stephen Piscotty grounds out to second base, Santiago Espinal to Cavan Biggio.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Athletics 2, Blue jays 0.
Blue jays second. Teoscar Hernandez lines out to left field to Chad Pinder. Cavan Biggio singles to left field. Matt Chapman homers to center field. Cavan Biggio scores. Raimel Tapia pops out to shallow infield to Sheldon Neuse. Santiago Espinal lines out to right field to Stephen Piscotty.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Blue jays 2, Athletics 2.
Athletics third. Nick Allen singles to right field. Ramon Laureano hit by pitch. Nick Allen to second. Christian Bethancourt hit by pitch. Ramon Laureano to second. Nick Allen to third. Sean Murphy out on a sacrifice fly to deep right center field to Teoscar Hernandez. Ramon Laureano to third. Nick Allen scores. Stephen Piscotty walks. Christian Bethancourt to second. Elvis Andrus pops out to second base to Santiago Espinal. Chad Pinder walks. Stephen Piscotty to second. Christian Bethancourt to third. Ramon Laureano scores. Sheldon Neuse called out on strikes.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Athletics 4, Blue jays 2.
Blue jays fourth. Alejandro Kirk strikes out swinging. Teoscar Hernandez homers to center field. Cavan Biggio strikes out swinging. Matt Chapman singles to left field. Raimel Tapia singles to center field. Matt Chapman to second. Santiago Espinal flies out to shallow right field to Stephen Piscotty.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Athletics 4, Blue jays 3.
Athletics fifth. Christian Bethancourt flies out to deep center field to George Springer. Sean Murphy grounds out to shortstop, Bo Bichette to Cavan Biggio. Stephen Piscotty homers to center field. Elvis Andrus pops out to shortstop to Bo Bichette.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 0 left on. Athletics 5, Blue jays 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.